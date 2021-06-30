Bloodshaw “Blush” Chikosi is a Zimbabwean musician and a former member of the group 2BG. As of 2012, Blush is based in Pretoria, South Africa.

Music Career

2BG

Bloodshaw Chikosi was part of the groundbreaking Urban Grooves group 2BG, which he formed in 2001 together with Kevin Ashley and Rutendo Muchirahondo who was later replaced by Diana Samkange.

Together with 2BG, Blush recorded Searching For Love and Ndoda Kuva Newe before going solo.[1]

Solo Career

As a solo musician, Blush released the albums Story Of My Heart (2006), I Was Born To Make You Blush (2011) and Comforter (2012).[1]

Discography

Albums

