|description= Bloodshaw “Blush” Chikosi is a Zimbabwean musician and a former member of the group 2BG. As of 2012, Blush is based in Pretoria, South Africa.

Together with 2BG, Blush recorded ''Searching For Love'' and ''Ndoda Kuva Newe'' before going solo.<ref name="TZ">[https://www.thezimbabwean.co/2012/02/blush-to-release-third-solo/ Blush to release third solo project], '' The Zimbabwean'', Published: February 13, 2012, Retrieved: June 30, 2021</ref>

Together with 2BG, Blush recorded ''Searching For Love'' and ''Ndoda Kuva Newe'' before going solo.<ref name="TZ">[https://www.thezimbabwean.co/2012/02/blush-to-release-third-solo/ Blush to release third solo project], '' Te Zimbabwean'', Published: February 13, 2012, Retrieved: June 30, 2021</ref>

Bloodshaw Chikosi was part of the groundbreaking [[Urban Grooves]] group 2BG, which he formed in 2001 together with Kevin Ashley and Rutendo Muchirahondo who was later replaced by [[Diana Samkange]].

Bloodshaw Chikosi was part of the groundbreaking [[Urban Grooves]] group 2BG, which he formed in 2001 together with Kevin Ashley and Rutendo Muchirahondo who was later replaced by [[Diana Samkange]].

Bloodshaw “Blush” Chikosi is a Zimbabwean musician and a former member of the group 2BG. As of 2012, Blush is based in Pretoria, South Africa.

Music Career

2BG

Bloodshaw Chikosi was part of the groundbreaking Urban Grooves group 2BG, which he formed in 2001 together with Kevin Ashley and Rutendo Muchirahondo who was later replaced by Diana Samkange.

Together with 2BG, Blush recorded Searching For Love and Ndoda Kuva Newe before going solo.[1]

Solo Career

As a solo musician, Blush released the albums Story Of My Heart (2006), I Was Born To Make You Blush (2011) and Comforter (2012).[1]

Discography

Albums

Story Of My Heart (2006)

(2006) I Was Born To Make You Blush (2011)

(2011) Comforter (2012)