Difference between revisions of "Bloom Tizora"



Bloom Tizora is a Zimbabwean author, entrepreneur, motivational speaker, security advisor and a travel writer. He is a former Zimbabwe Republic Police officer from 2004 until his time of resignation in 2012.

Background

Bloom Tizora was born on 2 August 1986 in Mazowe Mine, Zimbabwe. He is the fourth born in a family of six boys only. He is a former Police Officer and was married to Linah Magutakuona and they have since separated.

Education

From 1993 to 1999 he did his primary school education at Tsungubvi Primary School in Glendale. In 2000 he went to Rujeko High School for his secondary education till 2004.

Career

He was a police officer from 2004 until 2012 when he resigned to pursue his dream as an author. He joined the Zimbabwe Republic Police at a young age of eighteen. He did the basic police training at the Morris Training Depot in Harare in 2004. After completing six months initial police training at Morris Depot in Harare he was posted to Chinhoyi Central Police Station. Later he was transferred to Karoi Police Station. In 2006 to 2007 he was briefly transferred to Chirundu Police Station. In 2010 was promoted to the member in charge Karoi Urban Cycle Patrol Unit. Bloom resigned from police on 19 April 2012 at own request.

He started writing in 2006 whilst he was still a policeman at Chirundu Border Post. Sadly he lost all his manuscripts then. It is quite encouraging that his family is supporting him 100% and the majority of his friends are also supporting him. He published his first book on 29 January 2020 on Amazon and the book is titled Unforgettable Moments: My untold story life as a policeman in Zimbabwe. He has another book titled, Morgan Tsvangirai: The truth about Morgan Tsvangirai's life and political principles, which was published on 15 March 2020 by Beyond Today. He also has another book titled, The Rules of Success set to be launched on 25 June 2020.





His Books

His book, Unforgettable Moments: My untold story life as a policeman in Zimbabwe, is an autobiography about his life in the Zimbabwe Police Force. It is filled with his ups and downs and it also narrates how they did corruption and how they were forced to vote for the late former President Robert Mugabe. In his second book, The Rise and Fall of Morgan Tsvangirai, he looks at the life of the veteran trade unionist, including his achievements and failures. His third book is titled, The Secret Rules of Success. It’s a motivational book on how to be successful in life.

Bloom Tizora's book

Threats

His book has made his name to be known around the world. Every day, he receives calls from readers expressing their appreciation and gratitude for this book. He feels honored because of such recognition. However, some police officers and politicians have threatened him with arrest and death threats, even with some unknown people still visiting his family house in Glendale, Zimbabwe.[1]

Assault Allegations

Bloom Tizora was arraigned before the courts for allegedly bashing his estranged wife — who is also a cop — following an argument over a birth certificate. Magistrate Robson Finsin heard the accused, who is stationed at ZRP Karoi Urban, and his wife Linah Magutakuona, had a misunderstanding leading to their separation resulting in the complainant leaving the matrimonial home.[2]









