Difference between revisions of "Blue Ribbon"

Blue Ribbon is a food company owned by Innscor.
Organisation Structure
Owned by Innscor.
Blue Ribbon is mentioned on p26 Cartel Power Dynamics in Zimbabwe under the Case Study 3 The Agriculture Cartels.
Innscor-owned National Foods and Blue Ribbon have been investigated by the police (Mushanawani, C. Calls to punish roller meal cartels soar. The Herald, 26 February 2020.) and have denied the charges of being involved in exporting subsidised maize. (Dube, Gibbs. Big Millers Allegedly Selling Subsidized Maize in DRC As Basic Commodity ‘Vanishes’ in Zimbabwe. VOA, 18 February 2020.)