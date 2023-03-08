In '''March 2023''', '''Bona Mugabe''' filled for divorce from [[ Simbarashe Chikore| Simba Chikowore]], on the grounds that there was a total breakdown with no prospects for restoring the union. According to the court papers, the parties have lost all love and affection for each other and have been living apart for more than nine months. They were married on '''1 March 2014''' at the Blue Roof Mansion in [[Borrowdale]]. The couple have three children aged seven, five and two. Maintenance is sought for the children of US$2 700 monthly per child.

Nyepudzai Bona Mugabe is the only daughter of Zimbabwean politician, former president, Robert Mugabe and former First Lady Grace Mugabe. She sits on the Board of Censors. Bona married and divorced Simbarashe Chikore and had three children. It was reported that Bona Mugabe was robbed of building material worth $4 800 in December 2017.Mugabe Loses Building Material To Robbers

Personal Details

Born: 18 April 1988 and was named after Robert Mugabe's mother.

She has two younger siblings, Robert Mugabe Junior and Chatunga Mugabe. She also has an older half-brother Russell Goreraza, from her mother's first marriage.

Marriage: 1 March 2014, to Simba Chikore in Harare. Children: Mid-April 2016, Bona gave birth to a baby boy in Singapore and named him Simbanashe Gabriel Chikore. And two others since.

Divorce: Filed for divorce, March 2023.



School / Education

Primary: Dominican Convent Primary School.

Secondary: Dominican Convent High School.

Tertiary: City University of Hong Kong, China where she graduated with a Bachelor of Accountancy (Honours) degree in 2011.[1] She continued her postgraduate studies in banking and finance in Singapore and graduated with a Master of Science degree in Banking from the Management Development Institute of Singapore (MDIS).[2]

Servce/Career

Appointment to Censorship Board

On 23 May 2017, Bona was appointed as the youngest member of a newly appointed Board of Censors in Zimbabwe. [3]

Gushungo Dairy

Bona works for her family's business holdings, Gushungo Dairy.

Events

Marriage and Wedding

On 4 August 2013, she customarily married Simba Chikore in a traditional marriage held at her rural home Zvimba. Her husband allegedly paid more than the US $35, 000 in bride price. [4] Her wedding on 1 March 2014, was attended by many foreign dignitaries among them South African President Jacob Zuma, Zambia’s Michael Sata and his wife Joyce and Equatorial Guinea Head of State Teodoro Obiang. [5] Kofi Olomide was the guest artist who performed at the ceremony held in Borrowdale. Mugabe gave the pair US$150,000 plus 150 head of cattle. It was estimated that Bona received close to US$3 million in gifts. [6]

It was widely reported that Bona was pressured to marry by her mother Grace who wanted to grant her husband Robert Mugabe’s wish to see her daughter marry before his death. It is also revealed that Bona and Simba were under pressure to have a child quickly so that the Mugabe would see their grandson. [7]

Divorce

Robert and Grace Mugabe gave US$100 000 and 55 head of cattle.

Local mining company gave US$100 000.

Equatorial Guinea President and wife, gave US$35 000.

Businessman Mr Ihmad Ahmed gave US$50 000.

Gabriel Mugabe and wife gave US$25 000, plus 10 head of cattle.

Zaoga (FIF) Qatar, (where Mr Chikore is a senior elder), gave US$2 600.

Zambian President Mr Michael Sata and his wife Dr Christine Kaseba gave a gift hamper worth about US$4 000.

Nicholas Goche, (then Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister) gave US$2 000.

Zimbabwe Republic Police represented by then Commissioner-General Augustine Chihuri gave US$10 000. [8] [9]

Videos

Bona Mugabe speaks at her father's funeral in September 2019:

Pictures





Simba and Bona Chikore, creditː Zimbuzz.co.zw

Simba and Bona Chikore, creditː Zimbuzz.co.zw

Theft

In December 2017, it was reported that a construction site in Umwinsdale believed to belong to Bona Mugabe was reportedly robbed of building materials worth $4 800. Robson Kandenga(45), Peter Mangwiro(40) and Brighton Chisiko(30) pleaded guilty to the armed robbery charges.

It was reported that the three pretended to ask directions to the guard who was manning the site before attacking him with iron bars and disarming him of his AK47 service rifle. Mugabe Lost Building Material To Robbers

Financial Challenges

The late former President Robert Mugabe’s daughter Bona and Simba Chikore her husband are reportedly struggling to complete the mansion they were building in Harare’s Umwinsidale Suburb. A well placed source from the Mugabe family reportedly told the News Hawks publication that the mansion that sits on 22 hectares of land is expected to gobble US$20 million for it to be completed. The late President Mugabe was reportedly financing the project for Bona and Simba Chikore before his infamous ouster by his trusted lieutenants in the November 2017 Military Coup.[10]



















