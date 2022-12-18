Ncube was appointed Mafu's assistant because he did not have the mandatory CAF A licence for top-flight coaches.

Ncube was appointed Mafu's assistant because he did not have the mandatory CAF A licence for top-flight coaches.

He took over from Try Ncube who won the ZIFA Southern Region Division One championship.

Mafu was appointed as the Hwange Football Club head coach in December 2022 following their promotion to the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League ahead of the 2023 campaign.<ref name="Soccer24 Zim">, Virjo Mufaro, [https://www.soccer24.co.zw/2022/12/16/hwange-appoint-former-bosso-coach-after-castle-lager-psl-return/ Hwange appoint former Bosso coach after Castle Lager PSL return] Published: 16 December 2022, Retrieved: 18 December 2022</ref>

However, following a spate of poor results, the club sacked the majority of the members of the technical team including Mafu in July 2022.

In March 2022, Mafu was appointed Ngezi Platinum Stars' first assistant coach. He was appointed alongside Benjani Mwaruwari (head coach), Takesure Chiragwi (second assistant), John Vera (performance analyst), and Tinashe Nengomasha (team manager).<ref name="Pindula News">, Staff Reporter, [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2022/03/29/ngezi-platinum-stars-unveil-mwaruwari-nengomasha/ Ngezi Platinum Stars Unveil Mwaruwari, Nengomasha] Published: 29 March 2022, Retrieved: 18 December 2022</ref>

Mafu was appointed Hwange Football Club coach in January 2021, taking over from [[Nation Dube]] who failed to save the club from relegation from the Premier Soccer League the previous season (2019 as football was later suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic).<ref name="Sikhumbuzo Moyo">, Bongani Mafu, [https://www.chronicle.co.zw/mafu-grounded-on-hwange-fc-title-claims/ Mafu grounded on Hwange FC title claims] Published: 24 March 2022, Retrieved: 18 December 2022</ref>

It was also reported that Mafu was also at one point in charge of Gilliangham Seniors<ref name="d">Stanford Chiwanga [ http://www.chronicle.co.zw/latest-mafu-appointed-highlanders-coach/ Latest: Mafu appointed Highlanders Coach], ''The Chronicle'', Published: December 23, 2014, Retrieved: December 24, 2014</ref> In the year 2013, he made a donation of soccer balls to the Bulawayo Province Junior Football League.<ref name="z">Sakheleni Nxumalo [http://www.dailynews.co.zw/articles/2013/04/09/uk-based-mafu-donates-footballs UK-based Mafu donates footballs], ''DailyNews'', Published: April 9, 2013, Retrieved: December 24, 2014</ref>

Bongani Mafu is a Zimbabwean coach. He coached Highlanders Football Club after being appointed at the close of the 2014 soccer season in replacement of Kevin Kaindu. Mafu was fired in August 2015 with only 10 games to go before the end of the 2015 premier league season.

Background

Bongani Mafu was born on September 7, 1965.

Coaching career

Mafu is almost unknown in football circles but he has been involved in the sport for quite some time. At one point Bongani Mafu was the head coach for Zimbabwe Saints Football Club in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League.

His appointment as the Highlanders coach however ranks as his most high-profile appointment as a coach. Mafu was also given a coaching post in Botswana when he was put in charge of Gaborone United.

During his tenure in the United Kingdom, he was also in charge of Under 18s with Sherborne Town playing in the Dorset Youth league, Won the U16 Championship with an unbeaten season and the 2012–2013 League Championship with the U18s.[1]

The new Highlanders coach has also had attachments with St Denis in the Reunion and AC Milan in Italy.[2] Apart from his coaching activities, Mafu is also said to be involved in the sponsoring of junior tournaments and football development programmes.

It was also reported that Mafu was also at one point in charge of Gilliangham Seniors[3] In the year 2013, he made a donation of soccer balls to the Bulawayo Province Junior Football League.[4]

Mafu was appointed Hwange Football Club coach in January 2021, taking over from Nation Dube who failed to save the club from relegation from the Premier Soccer League the previous season (2019 as football was later suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic).[5]

Mafu is said to have been long involved with Bosso especially with the junior side before landing the top post.

After the sacking of Kevin Kaindu, the responsibility was passed on to Mark Mathe on a provisional basis pending the conclusion of the 2014 soccer season hence the hiring of Bongani Mafu[6] Prior to his appointment as Highlanders Coach he was based in the United Kingdom[7]

Teaching Experience

Mafu was also reported to have been a French teacher while in the United Kingdom

Coaching Qualifications

UEFA B licence

Coaching diploma from the Zimbabwe Soccer Coaches Association[3]

Trivia

He is brother to former Warriors midfielder Ronald ‘Gidiza’ Sibanda. In addition to soccer Mafu is also a rugby and cricket coach!







