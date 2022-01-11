Difference between revisions of "Boniface Chidyausiku"

<ref name=" BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme"> https://www.bigsr.co.uk/single-post/2020/07/18/BSR-EXCLUSIVE-Beneficiaries-of-the-RBZ loan of US$325,368.00-Farm-Mechanisation-Scheme BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme], ''Big Saturday Read'', Published: 18 July 2020 Retrieved: 18 July 2020''</ref>

'''Boniface Chidyausiku''' is listed under the thematic group “Senior Civil Servants”. He is listed twice with loans of US$209,791.00 in 2008 and US$66,225.00 in 2007 for a total of US$276,016.00.

In '''July 2020''', '''Boniface Chidyausiku''' was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 [[RBZ]] [[Farm Mechanisation Scheme]], as a result of the [[Fast Track Land Reform Programme]].

* Permanent Secretary for Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry: [[Munesushe Munodawafa]] (moving from the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development).

* Permanent Secretary for Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development: [[Fanuel Tagwira]].

* Permanent Secretary for Defence and War Veterans: retained by [[Martin Rushwaya]]

* Deputy Chief Secretary-Presidential Communications: former Secretary for Information, Media and Broadcasting Services [[George Charamba]],

In '''September 2018''', President [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] appointed new permanent secretaries, reassigned others and retired some others, under the Second Republic.

Boniface Chidyausiku was reassigned during the reshuffle of September 2018.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

In September 2018, President Emmerson Mnangagwa appointed new permanent secretaries, reassigned others and retired some others, under the Second Republic.

President Mnangagwa had also re-assigned senior officials who included permanent secretaries, principal directors and equivalent grades to other duties.



Senior Officials: Ray C Ndhlukula, Pretty Sunguro, Washington Mbizvo, Ambassador Stuart Comberbach, Ambassador Nicholas Kitikiti, Willard Manungo, Prince Mupazviriho and Desire Sibanda.



Officials: Abigail Shoniwa, Ambassador Grace Mutandiro, Sibusisiwe Zembe, Ambassador Mary Mubi, Ozias Hove, Clemence Masango, Eghpha Jokomo, Simon Masanga, Eria Phiri, Clifford Matorera, Innocent Tizora.



Retired: Ngoni Masoka, Partson Mbiriri, Ambassador Joey Bimha, Ambassador Boniface Chidyausiku, Tobaiwa Mudede, Ambassador Kelebert Nkomani, Ethel Mlalazi, Anne Knuth and Valentine Vera.

Events

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, Boniface Chidyausiku was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.



Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,

Mashonaland West US$44,7 million

Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.



Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.

Masvingo US$26,4 million,

Manicaland US$18 million

Midlands US$14 million.

Boniface Chidyausiku is listed under the thematic group “Senior Civil Servants”. He is listed twice with loans of US$209,791.00 in 2008 and US$66,225.00 in 2007 for a total of US$276,016.00. [2]