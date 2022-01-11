Difference between revisions of "Boniface Chidyausiku"

Pindula

==Service / Career==
 
===Farm Mechanisation Scheme===
 
==Events==
 
 
<ref name=" ED reshuffles permanent secretaries"> [https://www.herald.co.zw/ed-reshuffles-permanent-secretaries/  ED reshuffles permanent secretaries], ''The Herald'', Published: 20 September 2018, Retrieved: 17 April 2020''</ref>
 
<ref name=" ED reshuffles permanent secretaries"> [https://www.herald.co.zw/ed-reshuffles-permanent-secretaries/  ED reshuffles permanent secretaries], ''The Herald'', Published: 20 September 2018, Retrieved: 17 April 2020''</ref>
==Events==
===Farm Mechanisation Scheme===
In '''July 2020''', '''Boniface Chidyausiku''' was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 [[RBZ]] [[Farm Mechanisation Scheme]], as a result of the [[Fast Track Land Reform Programme]].
* Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value. <br/>
Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million, <br/>
Mashonaland West US$44,7 million <br/>
Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million. <br/>
* Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.
* Masvingo US$26,4 million,
* Manicaland US$18 million
* Midlands US$14 million.
'''Boniface Chidyausiku''' is listed under the thematic group “Senior Civil Servants”. He is listed twice with loans of US$209,791.00 in 2008 and US$66,225.00 in 2007 for a total of US$276,016.00.
<ref name=" BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme"> https://www.bigsr.co.uk/single-post/2020/07/18/BSR-EXCLUSIVE-Beneficiaries-of-the-RBZ loan of  US$325,368.00-Farm-Mechanisation-Scheme  BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme], ''Big Saturday Read'', Published: 18 July 2020 Retrieved: 18 July 2020''</ref>
  
 
Latest revision as of 13:53, 11 January 2022

Boniface Chidyausiku was reassigned during the reshuffle of September 2018.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

In September 2018, President Emmerson Mnangagwa appointed new permanent secretaries, reassigned others and retired some others, under the Second Republic.

President Mnangagwa had also re-assigned senior officials who included permanent secretaries, principal directors and equivalent grades to other duties.

Senior Officials: Ray C Ndhlukula, Pretty Sunguro, Washington Mbizvo, Ambassador Stuart Comberbach, Ambassador Nicholas Kitikiti, Willard Manungo, Prince Mupazviriho and Desire Sibanda.

Officials: Abigail Shoniwa, Ambassador Grace Mutandiro, Sibusisiwe Zembe, Ambassador Mary Mubi, Ozias Hove, Clemence Masango, Eghpha Jokomo, Simon Masanga, Eria Phiri, Clifford Matorera, Innocent Tizora.

Retired: Ngoni Masoka, Partson Mbiriri, Ambassador Joey Bimha, Ambassador Boniface Chidyausiku, Tobaiwa Mudede, Ambassador Kelebert Nkomani, Ethel Mlalazi, Anne Knuth and Valentine Vera.

[1]

Events

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, Boniface Chidyausiku was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

The data is analysed by recipients origin:.

  • Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.

Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,
Mashonaland West US$44,7 million
Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.

  • Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.
  • Masvingo US$26,4 million,
  • Manicaland US$18 million
  • Midlands US$14 million.

Boniface Chidyausiku is listed under the thematic group “Senior Civil Servants”. He is listed twice with loans of US$209,791.00 in 2008 and US$66,225.00 in 2007 for a total of US$276,016.00. [2]

  1. ED reshuffles permanent secretaries, The Herald, Published: 20 September 2018, Retrieved: 17 April 2020
  2. https://www.bigsr.co.uk/single-post/2020/07/18/BSR-EXCLUSIVE-Beneficiaries-of-the-RBZ loan of US$325,368.00-Farm-Mechanisation-Scheme BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme], Big Saturday Read, Published: 18 July 2020 Retrieved: 18 July 2020
