Difference between revisions of "Boniface Chidyausiku"

Boniface Chidyausiku was reassigned during the reshuffle of September 2018.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, Boniface Chidyausiku was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

The data is analysed by recipients origin:.

  • Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.

Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,
Mashonaland West US$44,7 million
Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.

  • Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.
  • Masvingo US$26,4 million,
  • Manicaland US$18 million
  • Midlands US$14 million.

Boniface Chidyausiku is listed under the thematic group “Senior Civil Servants”. He is listed twice with loans of US$209,791.00 in 2008 and US$66,225.00 in 2007 for a total of US$276,016.00. [1]

Events

In September 2018, President Emmerson Mnangagwa appointed new permanent secretaries, reassigned others and retired some others, under the Second Republic.

  • Deputy Chief Secretary-Presidential Communications: former Secretary for Information, Media and Broadcasting Services George Charamba,
  • Secretary to the Service Commissions: Ambassador Jonathan Wutawunashe.
  • Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services: TBA.
  • Permanent Secretary, Primary and Secondary Education: TBA.
  • Permanent Secretary for Defence and War Veterans: retained by Martin Rushwaya
  • Permanent Secretary for Finance and Economic Development: George Tongesayi Guvamatanga
  • Permanent Secretary for Energy and Power Development: Gloria Magombo.
  • Permanent Secretary for Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprise Development: Rudo Chitiga.
  • Permanent Secretary for Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage: Melusi Matshiya.
  • Permanent Secretary for Transport and Infrastructural Development: Amos Marawa.
  • Permanent Secretary for Local Government, Public Works and National Housing: George Magosvongwe.
  • Permanent Secretary for Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development: Fanuel Tagwira.
  • Permanent Secretary for Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate: Ringson Chitsiko (retained).
  • Permanent Secretary for Health and Child Care: Brigadier-General Gerald Gwinji (retained).
  • Permanent Secretary for Industry and Commerce: Mavis Sibanda
  • Permanent Secretary for Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry: Munesushe Munodawafa (moving from the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development).
  • Permanent Secretary for Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare: James Manzou.
  • Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs and International Trade: Judith Kateera replacing Joey Bimha.
  • Permanent Secretary for Mines and Mining Development Information: Onesimo Moyo.
  • Permanent Secretary for Communication Technology and Courier Services: Samuel Kundishora (retained).
  • Permanent Secretary for Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation: Thokozile Chitepo (former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry).
  • Permanent Secretary for Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs: Virginia Mabiza (retained).

President Mnangagwa had also re-assigned senior officials who included permanent secretaries, principal directors and equivalent grades to other duties.

Senior Officials: Ray C Ndhlukula, Pretty Sunguro, Washington Mbizvo, Ambassador Stuart Comberbach, Ambassador Nicholas Kitikiti, Willard Manungo, Prince Mupazviriho and Desire Sibanda.

Officials: Abigail Shoniwa, Ambassador Grace Mutandiro, Sibusisiwe Zembe, Ambassador Mary Mubi, Ozias Hove, Clemence Masango, Eghpha Jokomo, Simon Masanga, Eria Phiri, Clifford Matorera, Innocent Tizora.

Retired: Ngoni Masoka, Partson Mbiriri, Ambassador Joey Bimha, Ambassador Boniface Chidyausiku, Tobaiwa Mudede, Ambassador Kelebert Nkomani, Ethel Mlalazi, Anne Knuth and Valentine Vera.

[2]

