Difference between revisions of "Booker Mudede"

In July 2018, Booker Mudede was elected to Ward 18 Mutare RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1417 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 18 Mutare RDC with 1417 votes, beating Peter Chigere of MDC-Alliance with 951 votes, Fannual Masibhera, independent with 154 votes and Violet Mutambara of PRC with 41 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

