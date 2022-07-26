''' Gezi ''' won the Bindura seat at the ''' 2000 ''' election and was appointed as Minister for [[ Gender, Youth and Employment ]] . He was identified as a close ally of [[ Robert Mugabe ]] who had the potential to hold high office in the future.

Gezi won the Bindura seat at the 2000 election and was appointed as Minister for Gender, Youth and Employment. He was identified as a close ally of Robert Mugabe who had the potential to hold high office in the future.

At the ''' 2000 ''' parliamentary election, ''' Gezi ''' was in charge of recruiting and organising groups of young Zanu -PF supporters into a militia. The militia groups he led were implicated in violent attacks on supporters of the [[ Movement for Democratic Change ]] , and in invasions of white-owned farms. At a special Zanu -PF congress later that year, ''' Gezi ''' was appointed Secretary for the Commissariat, with responsibility for organizing [[ Robert Mugabe ]] 's re-election as President two years later.

At the 2000 parliamentary election, Gezi was in charge of recruiting and organising groups of young ZANU -PF supporters into a militia. The militia groups he led were implicated in violent attacks on supporters of the Movement for Democratic Change, and in invasions of white-owned farms. At a special ZANU -PF congress later that year, Gezi was appointed Secretary for the Commissariat, with responsibility for organizing Robert Mugabe's re-election as President two years later.

Gezi grew up in [[Mvurwi]] and attended [[Holy Rosary Secondary School]]. He first worked as an accounts clerk for the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority before being elected to the Zimbabwe House of Assembly for Muzarabani in the 1990 elections. In 1993 he was elected as ZANU-PF chairman for [[Mashonaland Central Province]], and the government appointed him Provincial Governor from 1996.

Gezi grew up in [[Mvurwi]] and attended [[Holy Rosary Secondary School]]. He first worked as an accounts clerk for the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority before being elected to the Zimbabwe House of Assembly for Muzarabani in the 1990 elections. In 1993 he was elected as ZANU-PF chairman for [[Mashonaland Central Province]], and the government appointed him Provincial Governor from 1996.

Border Gezi was a Zimbabwean politician. He was a close ally of Robert Mugabe within ZANU-PF and served as Minister for Gender, Youth and Employment from 2000 having previously been a provincial governor.

Background

Gezi grew up in Mvurwi and attended Holy Rosary Secondary School. He first worked as an accounts clerk for the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority before being elected to the Zimbabwe House of Assembly for Muzarabani in the 1990 elections. In 1993 he was elected as ZANU-PF chairman for Mashonaland Central Province, and the government appointed him Provincial Governor from 1996.

Service / Career

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Centenary returned to Parliament:

Border Gezi of Zanu PF, Unopposed.

At the 2000 parliamentary election, Gezi was in charge of recruiting and organising groups of young Zanu-PF supporters into a militia. The militia groups he led were implicated in violent attacks on supporters of the Movement for Democratic Change, and in invasions of white-owned farms. At a special Zanu-PF congress later that year, Gezi was appointed Secretary for the Commissariat, with responsibility for organizing Robert Mugabe's re-election as President two years later.

Gezi won the Bindura seat at the 2000 election and was appointed as Minister for Gender, Youth and Employment. He was identified as a close ally of Robert Mugabe who had the potential to hold high office in the future.

Creating the National Youth Service ( Green Bomber

Gezi was given credit for spearheading the green bomber programme he was also viewed as the architect of the crafting of the proposal that saw to the establishment of the militia.

Death

Gezi died when his Mercedes-Benz E-Class W210 skidded off the Harare-Masvingo road after bursting a tyre and crashed into numerous Eucalyptus trees on 28 April 2001.