Border Gezi was a Zimbabwean politician. He was a close ally of Robert Mugabe within ZANU-PF and served as Minister for Gender, Youth and Employment from 2000, having previously been a provincial governor.

Personal Details

Born: 17 December 1964.

Death: Gezi died when his Mercedes-Benz E-Class W210 skidded off the Harare-Masvingo road after bursting a tyre and crashed into numerous Eucalyptus trees on 28 April 2001.

School / Education

Gezi grew up in Mvurwi and attended Holy Rosary Secondary School. He first worked as an accounts clerk for the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority.

Service / Career

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Centenary returned to Parliament:

Border Gezi of Zanu PF, Unopposed.

In 1993 he was elected as Zanu-PF chairman for Mashonaland Central Province, and was appointed Provincial Governor from 1996.

At the 2000 parliamentary election, Gezi was in charge of recruiting and organising groups of young Zanu PF supporters into a militia. The militia groups he led were implicated in violent attacks on supporters of the Movement for Democratic Change, and in invasions of white-owned farms. At a special Zanu PF congress later that year, Gezi was appointed Secretary for the Commissariat, with responsibility for organizing Robert Mugabe's re-election as President two years later.

Gezi won the Bindura seat at the 2000 election and was appointed as Minister for Gender, Youth and Employment. He was identified as a close ally of Robert Mugabe who had the potential to hold high office in the future.

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Bindura returned to Parliament:

Border Gezi of Zanu PF with 13 328 votes,

of Zanu PF with 13 328 votes, Elliot Pfebve of MDC with 11 257 votes,

Florence Mudyavanhu of UP with 334 votes.

Elliot Manyika of Zanu PF with 15 864 votes,

Elliot Pfebve of MDC with 9 456 votes.

Events

Creating the National Youth Service ( Green Bomber

Gezi was given credit for spearheading the green bomber programme he was also viewed as the architect of the crafting of the proposal that saw to the establishment of the militia.