In July 2018, Bornface Jaya was elected to Ward 25 Pfura RDC, for Zanu PF with 396 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 25 Pfura RDC with 396 votes, beating Hupenyu Chihuri of MDC Alliance with 111 votes, Mairos Gwaze of MDC Alliance with 75 votes, and Shingirai Gonzo of PRC with 10 votes. [1]
