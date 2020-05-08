Difference between revisions of "Bornface Tagwirei"

In July 2018, Bornface Tagwiei was elected to Ward 3 Marondera Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 1525 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 3 Marondera Municipality with 1525 votes, beating Musinganete C Mujaranji of Zanu-PF with 736 votes. [1]

