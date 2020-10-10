Difference between revisions of "Bornface Tagwirei"

From Pindula
(Created page with "In '''July 2018''', '''Bornface Tagwiei''' was elected to Ward 3 Marondera Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 1525 votes. ==Personal Details== No information could be...")
 
 
(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
Line 11: Line 11:
  
 
==Events==
 
==Events==
 +
In '''April, 2018''', he spoke about the appointment of [[Justin Chivavaya]].
 +
<ref name="Chivavaya lands top Marondera post"> [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2018/04/chivavaya-lands-top-marondera-post/  Chivavaya lands top Marondera post], ''Newsday'', Published: April 2018, Retrieved: 16 March 2020''</ref>
  
 
==Further Reading==
 
==Further Reading==

Latest revision as of 19:28, 10 October 2020

In July 2018, Bornface Tagwiei was elected to Ward 3 Marondera Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 1525 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 3 Marondera Municipality with 1525 votes, beating Musinganete C Mujaranji of Zanu-PF with 736 votes. [1]

Events

In April, 2018, he spoke about the appointment of Justin Chivavaya. [2]

Further Reading

[3]

  1. [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018, Retrieved: Date Retrieved
  2. Chivavaya lands top Marondera post, Newsday, Published: April 2018, Retrieved: 16 March 2020
  3. 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Bornface_Tagwirei&oldid=93109"