Difference between revisions of "Bornface Tagwirei"

Latest revision as of 19:28, 10 October 2020
In July 2018, Bornface Tagwiei was elected to Ward 3 Marondera Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 1525 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 3 Marondera Municipality with 1525 votes, beating Musinganete C Mujaranji of Zanu-PF with 736 votes. [1]
Events
In April, 2018, he spoke about the appointment of Justin Chivavaya. [2]
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018, Retrieved: Date Retrieved
- ↑ Chivavaya lands top Marondera post, Newsday, Published: April 2018, Retrieved: 16 March 2020
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020