Bornfrees4ED president Lesiman Humbe said Bornfrees4ED seeks to conscientise the youth who were born after Independence on nationalism, patriotism and nation-building. Humbe said:

BornfreesforED is a ZANU PF affiliate whose membership is drawn from young people born after independence from Britain in 1980.[1]

Aims

Having noted that some youths were being led astray by the country’s erstwhile colonisers and their sympathisers, As Bornfrees4ED, we decided to go on a nationwide campaign to mobilise young people so that they defend and consolidate the gains of the liberation struggle.

The organisation was operating in all 10 provinces and intended to have a membership of two million before the 2023 harmonised polls, according to Humbe.

Position on Sanctions

Bornfrees4ED's position on sanctions was that the measures were not targeted to a few in leadership positions because the youths were suffering from their effects.

The organisation said that western powers imposed sanctions on Zimbabwe so that the generality of the citizenry can turn against the Government.

