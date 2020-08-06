Difference between revisions of "Bornsevia Trust"
'''BORNSEVIA TRUST''' (BT) is a registered non-profit community based organisation trust REG: MA 0001124|2020 under Bornsevia Masowe Echishanu . (BT) is consciously tailored to create projects that sustain the development of its church members ,the apostolic constituency and the community at large ,through advocating for human decency ,dignity and investing in infrastructure that supports the realisation of global human minimum standards.
BORNSEVIA TRUST's work is in line with national ,regional and international policies and legal frameworks.
