Borrowdale is one of the residential and commercial business areas found in Harare. It is located 3 to 4 kilometers from the city centre to the north east of the capital.

History

Borrowdale was named after after a pioneer Henry Borrow.[1] Borrow set up the area as an estate which combined residential and farming areas. The estate consisted of 22 275 hectares of land spreading out northwards. The estate was purchased at the price of 17.5 cents per hectare. Borrow worked with his colleagues Heany and Johnson to produce vegetables and other products on the farm.[1]

About Henry Borrow

Captain Henry Borrow was born in 1865. He moved to South Africa in 1882 with the hope of taking up farming.[1] He joined the BSAC Police, the cavalry unit protecting the Pioneer Column in 1890.[1] The Pioneer Column was the military engineering unit set up by Cecil Rhodes's British South Africa Company to cut the road to Mashonaland on the Zimbabwean plateau. He constructed the first man-made dam in Rhodesia on his estate in the area now called Borrowdale.

The dam was used for many years for irrigation but was subsequently destroyed in 1939 after serious flooding. Borrow was in the Anglo Ndebele War in 1893 in which he fought in the Salisbury column, beside Allan Wilson of the Victoria column. He died in the ill-fated Shangani Patrol led by Major Allan Wilson on 4 December 1893.[1]

Expansion

In 1897, the area was acquired by United Goldfields Company which briefly ventured into livestock production but the enterprise did not live long after it was reported that neighbouring Shona people were stealing the cattle.[1] The area was then developed into residential plots and this resulted in the emergence of residential estates such as Helensvale, Hatcliffe, Greystone Park, Quinnington and Glen Forest.[1]

Over the years, Borrowdale has grown to be one of the most luxurious areas in Zimbabwe. It is known for being a serene home to some of the country's popular politicians, business people, religious figures and socialites. The list includes the former president Robert Mugabe whose home is known as the "Blue Roof" and it is an architectural beauty even from kilometers away.[2] Businessman Philip Chiyangwa who was believed to be one of the richest people in the country also lived in the suburb.[3]

Doing Business in Borrowdale

Besides diverse architectural feats that characterise Borrowdale residential enclaves, there are also a number of commercial centres which include retail shops, boutiques, hardware and electrical appliance shops, exotic food shops, and clubs for "booze". These areas include Sam Levy Village which is located along the busy Borrowdale road, and the Borrowdale Brooke Shopping Centre which houses a number of commercial enterprises. Most well off people prefer shopping in these two areas due to diversity of products as well as conducive shopping experiences amidst quiet and serene environments.

Sports and Entertainment

The Borrowdale Race Course is home to a number of sporting and entertainment activities. It is one of the biggest horse races in Zimbabwe and it hosts a number of international competitions such as the OK Grand Challenge run by OK Zimbabwe Limited. The Castle Tankard, which is the oldest horse race competition in Zimbabwe. It is one of the major annual events which takes place at the race course which is located on the heart of the Borrowdale suburb.[4]

Notable Sites

Trivia

The first man-made dam in the country was constructed in this area. It was eventually destroyed in 1939 due to flooding.











