'Boss Dhama real name Simbarashe Chanachimwe is a Zimbabwean concert organiser and music promoter. He is the owner of David House International.

Career

In August 2018 he organised a concert featuring Jamaican dancehall reggae artiste Charly Black. [1]

Controversies

Mbare New Year's Eve Party

On 31 December 2020, Boss Dhama hosted a free concert in violation of Covid-19 lockdown regulations. He was arrested together with DJ Fantan

References

  1. Charly Black to meet fans in ghettos, NewsDay, Published: July 18, 2018, Retrieved: January 4, 2021
