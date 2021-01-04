'Boss Dhama real name Simbarashe Chanachimwe is a Zimbabwean concert organiser and music promoter. He is the owner of David House International.

Career

In August 2018 he organised a concert featuring Jamaican dancehall reggae artiste Charly Black. [1]

Controversies

On 31 December 2020, Boss Dhama hosted a free concert in violation of Covid-19 lockdown regulations. He was arrested together with DJ Fantan