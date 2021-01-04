In August 2018 he organised a concert featuring Jamaican dancehall reggae artiste Charly Black. <ref name="ND">[https://www.newsday.co.zw/2018/07/charly-black-to-meet-fans-in-ghettos/ Charly Black to meet fans in ghettos], ''NewsDay'', Published: July 18, 2018 , Retrieved: January 4, 2021</ref> On December 21, 2018, he organised the second coming of Morgan Heritage in what was dubbed the Jamaica-Africa Tour at the [[Harare International Conference Centre]] (HICC). The show was criticised by [[Fred Zindi]] who interviewed people such as [[Clive Mukundu]] who said the sound was terrible whilst [[Winky D]]'s manager [[Jonathan Banda]] who also confirmed the sound was terrible and that the stage was not even set for a live performance. He also added that Boss Dhama made some unacceptable demands which saw Winky D and another band [[Transit Crew]] not performing. <ref name="SZ">Fred Zindi, [https://www.thestandard.co.zw/2019/01/13/morgan-heritage-duped-zimbabwe/ Morgan Heritage duped Zimbabwe], ''The Standard'', Published: January 13, 2019 , Retrieved: January 4, 2021</ref>

'''Boss Dhama''' real name ' ''Simbarashe Chanachimwe''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] concert organiser and music promoter. He is the owner of [[David House International]].

Career

Controversies

On 31 December 2020, Boss Dhama hosted a free concert in violation of Covid-19 lockdown regulations. He was arrested together with DJ Fantan