Boss Dhama real name Simbarashe Chanachimwe is a Zimbabwean concert organiser and music promoter. He is the owner of David House International.
Career
In August 2018 he organised a concert featuring Jamaican dancehall reggae artiste Charly Black. [1] On December 21, 2018, he organised the second coming of Morgan Heritage in what was dubbed the Jamaica-Africa Tour at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC). The show was criticised by Fred Zindi who interviewed people such as Clive Mukundu who said the sound was terrible whilst Winky D's manager Jonathan Banda who also confirmed the sound was terrible and that the stage was not even set for a live performance. He also added that Boss Dhama made some unacceptable demands which saw Winky D and another band Transit Crew not performing. [2]
Controversies
Mbare New Year's Eve Party
On 31 December 2020, Boss Dhama hosted a free concert in violation of Covid-19 lockdown regulations. He was arrested together with DJ Fantan
References
- ↑ Charly Black to meet fans in ghettos, NewsDay, Published: July 18, 2018, Retrieved: January 4, 2021
- ↑ Fred Zindi, Morgan Heritage duped Zimbabwe, The Standard, Published: January 13, 2019, Retrieved: January 4, 2021