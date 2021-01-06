The six months were set aside for three years on condition that they will not commit a similar offence during that period.<ref name="Chronicle">[https://www.chronicle.co.zw/dj-fantan-levels-dhama-jailed-six-months/ DJ Fantan, Levels, Dhama jailed six months], ''The Chronicle'', Published: January 6, 2020, Retrieved: January 6, 2020</ref>

On 5 January 2021, Dhama pleaded guilty and admitted to “partaking and contravening a public gathering during a national lockdown period” when he appeared before Harare provincial magistrate [[Vongai Guwuriro]] together with his co-accused DJ Fantan and [[Levels]]. He was remanded in custody pending bail ruling on 6 January 2021.<ref name="Herald">Nyore Madzianike, [https://www.herald.co.zw/just-in-dj-fantan-levels-dhama-appear-in-court/ JUST IN: DJ Fantan, Levels, Dhama appear in court], ''The Herald'', Published: January 5, 2021, Retrieved: January 5, 2021</ref>

Boss Dhama real name Simbarashe Chanachimwe is a Zimbabwean concert organiser and music promoter. He is the owner of David House International.

Career

In August 2018 he organised a concert featuring Jamaican dancehall reggae artiste Charly Black. [1] On December 21, 2018, he organised the second coming of Morgan Heritage in what was dubbed the Jamaica-Africa Tour at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC). The show was criticised by Fred Zindi who interviewed people such as Clive Mukundu who said the sound was terrible whilst Winky D's manager Jonathan Banda who also confirmed the sound was terrible and that the stage was not even set for a live performance. He also added that Boss Dhama made some unacceptable demands which saw Winky D and another band Transit Crew not performing. [2]

Controversies

On 31 December 2020, Boss Dhama hosted a free concert in violation of Covid-19 lockdown regulations. He was arrested together with DJ Fantan.

On 5 January 2021, Dhama pleaded guilty and admitted to “partaking and contravening a public gathering during a national lockdown period” when he appeared before Harare provincial magistrate Vongai Guwuriro together with his co-accused DJ Fantan and Levels. He was remanded in custody pending bail ruling on 6 January 2021.[3]

Jail Sentence

Dhama and his co-accused were found guilty and jailed for six effective months for violating the Covid-19 regulations.

Harare provincial magistrate Vongai Guwuriro had initially jailed the trio for 12 months before setting aside six months of the sentence.

The six months were set aside for three years on condition that they will not commit a similar offence during that period.[4]