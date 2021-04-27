Difference between revisions of "Boss Tumelo"
Boss Tumelo is a Zimbabwean businessman and a close associate of the late businessman and socialite Ginimbi.
Background
Relationship With Vuyi
Boss Tumelo started dating Vuyi Sibanda in December 2019.[1] In April 2021, Vusi announced that she was single and that she had officially ended things with Boss Tumelo. She denied rumours that she had cheated with any of his friends.[2]
Car Accident
In March 2021, Boss Tumelo was involved in a car accident. The accident took place at Pamastones in Highfield Harare at the traffic lights at around 2 am. Boss Tumelo was fortunate to survive but his vehicle was damaged beyond repair.[3]
