Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Boss Tumelo"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''Boss Tumelo''' is a Zimbabwean businessman and a close associate of the late businessman and socialite Ginimbi. ==Background== ===Relationship With Vuyi=== Boss...")
(No difference)

Revision as of 18:07, 27 April 2021

Boss Tumelo is a Zimbabwean businessman and a close associate of the late businessman and socialite Ginimbi.

Background

Relationship With Vuyi

Boss Tumelo started dating Vuyi Sibanda in December 2019.[1] In April 2021, Vusi announced that she was single and that she had officially ended things with Boss Tumelo. She denied rumours that she had cheated with any of his friends.[2]

Car Accident

In March 2021, Boss Tumelo was involved in a car accident. The accident took place at Pamastones in Highfield Harare at the traffic lights at around 2 am. Boss Tumelo was fortunate to survive but his vehicle was damaged beyond repair.[3]

References

  1. Vuyi Denies Reports By IngodaTV That Boss Tumelo Broke Up With Her, Zimbo Live News, Published: January 25, 2021, Retrieved: April 27, 2021
  2. VUYI DUMPS BOSS TUMELO, Mafaro, Published: April 27, 2021, Retrieved: April 27, 2021
  3. Ginimbi’s Best Friend Boss Tumelo Involved In Car Crash, The Zimbabwe News Live, Published: March 9, 2021, Retrieved: April 27, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Boss_Tumelo&oldid=102708"