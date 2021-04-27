Difference between revisions of "Boss Tumelo"
Boss Tumelo started dating [[Vuyi Sibanda]] in December 2019.<ref name="ZL">[https://www.zimbolivenews.com/news/vuyi-denies-reports-by-ingodatv-that-boss-tumelo-broke-up-with-her Vuyi Denies Reports By IngodaTV That Boss Tumelo Broke Up With Her], ''Zimbo Live News'', Published: January 25, 2021, Retrieved: April 27, 2021</ref> In April 2021, Vusi announced that she was single and that she had officially ended things with Boss Tumelo. She denied rumours that she had cheated with any of his friends.<ref name="M">[http://www.mafaro.co.uk/2021/04/vuyi-dumps-boss-tumelo.html VUYI DUMPS BOSS TUMELO], ''Mafaro'', Published: April 27, 2021, Retrieved: April 27, 2021</ref>
==Car Accident==
==Car Accident==
Boss Tumelo is a Zimbabwean businessman and a close associate of the late businessman and socialite Ginimbi.
Background
Relationship With Vuyi
Boss Tumelo started dating Vuyi Sibanda in December 2019.[1] In April 2021, Vusi announced that she was single and that she had officially ended things with Boss Tumelo. She denied rumours that she had cheated with any of his friends.[2]
Social Media and Contacts
Car Accident
In March 2021, Boss Tumelo was involved in a car accident. The accident took place at Pamastones in Highfield Harare at the traffic lights at around 2 am. Boss Tumelo was fortunate to survive but his vehicle was damaged beyond repair.[3]
References
- ↑ Vuyi Denies Reports By IngodaTV That Boss Tumelo Broke Up With Her, Zimbo Live News, Published: January 25, 2021, Retrieved: April 27, 2021
- ↑ VUYI DUMPS BOSS TUMELO, Mafaro, Published: April 27, 2021, Retrieved: April 27, 2021
- ↑ Ginimbi’s Best Friend Boss Tumelo Involved In Car Crash, The Zimbabwe News Live, Published: March 9, 2021, Retrieved: April 27, 2021