Boss Tumelo started dating [[Vuyi Sibanda]] in December 2019.<ref name="ZL">[https://www.zimbolivenews.com/news/vuyi-denies-reports-by-ingodatv-that-boss-tumelo-broke-up-with-her Vuyi Denies Reports By IngodaTV That Boss Tumelo Broke Up With Her], ''Zimbo Live News'', Published: January 25, 2021, Retrieved: April 27, 2021</ref> In April 2021, Vusi announced that she was single and that she had officially ended things with Boss Tumelo. She denied rumours that she had cheated with any of his friends.<ref name="M">[http://www.mafaro.co.uk/2021/04/vuyi-dumps-boss-tumelo.html VUYI DUMPS BOSS TUMELO], ''Mafaro'', Published: April 27, 2021, Retrieved: April 27, 2021</ref>

Boss Tumelo started dating [[Vuyi Sibanda]] in December 2019.<ref name="ZL">[https://www.zimbolivenews.com/news/vuyi-denies-reports-by-ingodatv-that-boss-tumelo-broke-up-with-her Vuyi Denies Reports By IngodaTV That Boss Tumelo Broke Up With Her], ''Zimbo Live News'', Published: January 25, 2021, Retrieved: April 27, 2021</ref> In April 2021, Vusi announced that she was single and that she had officially ended things with Boss Tumelo. She denied rumours that she had cheated with any of his friends.<ref name="M">[http://www.mafaro.co.uk/2021/04/vuyi-dumps-boss-tumelo.html VUYI DUMPS BOSS TUMELO], ''Mafaro'', Published: April 27, 2021, Retrieved: April 27, 2021</ref>

Boss Tumelo is a Zimbabwean businessman and a close associate of the late businessman and socialite Ginimbi.

Background

Relationship With Vuyi

Boss Tumelo started dating Vuyi Sibanda in December 2019.[1] In April 2021, Vusi announced that she was single and that she had officially ended things with Boss Tumelo. She denied rumours that she had cheated with any of his friends.[2]

Car Accident

In March 2021, Boss Tumelo was involved in a car accident. The accident took place at Pamastones in Highfield Harare at the traffic lights at around 2 am. Boss Tumelo was fortunate to survive but his vehicle was damaged beyond repair.[3]