Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Boss Tumelo"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''Boss Tumelo''' is a Zimbabwean businessman and a close associate of the late businessman and socialite Ginimbi. ==Background== ===Relationship With Vuyi=== Boss...")
 
(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
Line 6: Line 6:
  
 
Boss Tumelo started dating [[Vuyi Sibanda]] in December 2019.<ref name="ZL">[https://www.zimbolivenews.com/news/vuyi-denies-reports-by-ingodatv-that-boss-tumelo-broke-up-with-her Vuyi Denies Reports By IngodaTV That Boss Tumelo Broke Up With Her], ''Zimbo Live News'', Published: January 25, 2021, Retrieved: April 27, 2021</ref> In April 2021, Vusi announced that she was single and that she had officially ended things with Boss Tumelo. She denied rumours that she had cheated with any of his friends.<ref name="M">[http://www.mafaro.co.uk/2021/04/vuyi-dumps-boss-tumelo.html VUYI DUMPS BOSS TUMELO], ''Mafaro'', Published: April 27, 2021, Retrieved: April 27, 2021</ref>
 
Boss Tumelo started dating [[Vuyi Sibanda]] in December 2019.<ref name="ZL">[https://www.zimbolivenews.com/news/vuyi-denies-reports-by-ingodatv-that-boss-tumelo-broke-up-with-her Vuyi Denies Reports By IngodaTV That Boss Tumelo Broke Up With Her], ''Zimbo Live News'', Published: January 25, 2021, Retrieved: April 27, 2021</ref> In April 2021, Vusi announced that she was single and that she had officially ended things with Boss Tumelo. She denied rumours that she had cheated with any of his friends.<ref name="M">[http://www.mafaro.co.uk/2021/04/vuyi-dumps-boss-tumelo.html VUYI DUMPS BOSS TUMELO], ''Mafaro'', Published: April 27, 2021, Retrieved: April 27, 2021</ref>
 +
 +
==Social Media and Contacts==
 +
 +
*[https://www.instagram.com/boss_tumelo/?hl=en boss_tumelo]
  
 
==Car Accident==
 
==Car Accident==
Line 15: Line 19:
  
 
{{#seo:
 
{{#seo:
|title=  
+
|title= Boss Tumelo Biography: Vuyi Sibanda Relationship, Social Media and Contacts, Car Accident -Pindula
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|title_mode=replace
|keywords=  
+
|keywords= Boss Tumelo, Boss Tumelo biography, Boss Tumelo Vuyi Sibanda, Boss Tumelo car accident, Boss Tumelo contacts, Boss Tumelo Instaram
 
|description=  
 
|description=  
 
|image=  
 
|image=  

Revision as of 18:15, 27 April 2021

Boss Tumelo is a Zimbabwean businessman and a close associate of the late businessman and socialite Ginimbi.

Background

Relationship With Vuyi

Boss Tumelo started dating Vuyi Sibanda in December 2019.[1] In April 2021, Vusi announced that she was single and that she had officially ended things with Boss Tumelo. She denied rumours that she had cheated with any of his friends.[2]

Social Media and Contacts

Car Accident

In March 2021, Boss Tumelo was involved in a car accident. The accident took place at Pamastones in Highfield Harare at the traffic lights at around 2 am. Boss Tumelo was fortunate to survive but his vehicle was damaged beyond repair.[3]

References

  1. Vuyi Denies Reports By IngodaTV That Boss Tumelo Broke Up With Her, Zimbo Live News, Published: January 25, 2021, Retrieved: April 27, 2021
  2. VUYI DUMPS BOSS TUMELO, Mafaro, Published: April 27, 2021, Retrieved: April 27, 2021
  3. Ginimbi’s Best Friend Boss Tumelo Involved In Car Crash, The Zimbabwe News Live, Published: March 9, 2021, Retrieved: April 27, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Boss_Tumelo&oldid=102711"