'''Boss Tumelo''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] businessman and a close associate of the late businessman and socialite [[Ginimbi]].
'''Boss Tumelo''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] businessman and a close associate of the late businessman and socialite [[Ginimbi]].
==Background==
==Background==
Boss Tumelo is a Zimbabwean businessman and a close associate of the late businessman and socialite Ginimbi.
Background
Relationship With Vuyi
Boss Tumelo started dating Vuyi Sibanda in December 2019.[1] In April 2021, Vusi announced that she was single and that she had officially ended things with Boss Tumelo. She denied rumours that she had cheated with any of his friends.[2]
Social Media and Contacts
Car Accident
In March 2021, Boss Tumelo was involved in a car accident. The accident took place at Pamastones in Highfield Harare at the traffic lights at around 2 am. Boss Tumelo was fortunate to survive but his vehicle was damaged beyond repair.[3]
References
- ↑ Vuyi Denies Reports By IngodaTV That Boss Tumelo Broke Up With Her, Zimbo Live News, Published: January 25, 2021, Retrieved: April 27, 2021
- ↑ VUYI DUMPS BOSS TUMELO, Mafaro, Published: April 27, 2021, Retrieved: April 27, 2021
- ↑ Ginimbi’s Best Friend Boss Tumelo Involved In Car Crash, The Zimbabwe News Live, Published: March 9, 2021, Retrieved: April 27, 2021