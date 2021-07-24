Pindula

Boss Tumelo is a Zimbabwean businessman and a close associate of the late businessman and socialite Ginimbi.
 +
 
 +
'''Boss Tumelo''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] businessman and a close associate of the late businessman and socialite [[Ginimbi]].
  
 
==Background==
 
Line 19: Line 101:
  
 
[[Category:Social Media Celebrities]]
 
[[Category:Social Media Celebrities]]

Boss Tumelo is a Zimbabwean businessman and a close associate of the late businessman and socialite Ginimbi.

Background

Relationship With Vuyi

Boss Tumelo started dating Vuyi Sibanda in December 2019.[1] In April 2021, Vusi announced that she was single and that she had officially ended things with Boss Tumelo. She denied rumours that she had cheated with any of his friends.[2]

Social Media and Contacts

Car Accident

In March 2021, Boss Tumelo was involved in a car accident. The accident took place at Pamastones in Highfield Harare at the traffic lights at around 2 am. Boss Tumelo was fortunate to survive but his vehicle was damaged beyond repair.[3]

References

  1. Vuyi Denies Reports By IngodaTV That Boss Tumelo Broke Up With Her, Zimbo Live News, Published: January 25, 2021, Retrieved: April 27, 2021
  2. VUYI DUMPS BOSS TUMELO, Mafaro, Published: April 27, 2021, Retrieved: April 27, 2021
  3. Ginimbi’s Best Friend Boss Tumelo Involved In Car Crash, The Zimbabwe News Live, Published: March 9, 2021, Retrieved: April 27, 2021
