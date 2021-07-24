|description= Boss Tumelo is a Zimbabwean businessman and a close associate of the late businessman and socialite Ginimbi.

Boss Tumelo is a Zimbabwean businessman and a close associate of the late businessman and socialite Ginimbi.

Background

Relationship With Vuyi

Boss Tumelo started dating Vuyi Sibanda in December 2019.[1] In April 2021, Vusi announced that she was single and that she had officially ended things with Boss Tumelo. She denied rumours that she had cheated with any of his friends.[2]

Car Accident

In March 2021, Boss Tumelo was involved in a car accident. The accident took place at Pamastones in Highfield Harare at the traffic lights at around 2 am. Boss Tumelo was fortunate to survive but his vehicle was damaged beyond repair.[3]