Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Boss Tumelo"

Page Discussion
m
 
Line 101: Line 101:
  
 
{{#seo:
 
{{#seo:
|title= Boss Tumelo Biography: Vuyi Sibanda Relationship, Social Media and Contacts, Car Accident -Pindula
+
|title= Boss Tumelo Biography: Age, Vuyi Sibanda Relationship, Social Media and Contacts, Car Accident -Pindula
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|keywords= Boss Tumelo, Boss Tumelo biography, Boss Tumelo Vuyi Sibanda, Boss Tumelo car accident, Boss Tumelo contacts, Boss Tumelo Instaram
 
|keywords= Boss Tumelo, Boss Tumelo biography, Boss Tumelo Vuyi Sibanda, Boss Tumelo car accident, Boss Tumelo contacts, Boss Tumelo Instaram
 
|description= Boss Tumelo is a Zimbabwean businessman and a close associate of the late businessman and socialite Ginimbi.
 
|description= Boss Tumelo is a Zimbabwean businessman and a close associate of the late businessman and socialite Ginimbi.
 
|image= Boss-Tumelo.jpg
 
|image= Boss-Tumelo.jpg
|image_alt=  
+
|image_alt= Boss Tumelo
 
}}
 
}}
  
 
[[Category:Social Media Celebrities]]
 
[[Category:Social Media Celebrities]]

Latest revision as of 18:08, 24 July 2021

Boss Tumelo
Boss Tumelo
Born (1984-07-24) July 24, 1984 (age 37)

Boss Tumelo is a Zimbabwean businessman and a close associate of the late businessman and socialite Ginimbi.

Background

Relationship With Vuyi

Boss Tumelo started dating Vuyi Sibanda in December 2019.[1] In April 2021, Vusi announced that she was single and that she had officially ended things with Boss Tumelo. She denied rumours that she had cheated with any of his friends.[2]

Social Media and Contacts

Car Accident

In March 2021, Boss Tumelo was involved in a car accident. The accident took place at Pamastones in Highfield Harare at the traffic lights at around 2 am. Boss Tumelo was fortunate to survive but his vehicle was damaged beyond repair.[3]

References

  1. Vuyi Denies Reports By IngodaTV That Boss Tumelo Broke Up With Her, Zimbo Live News, Published: January 25, 2021, Retrieved: April 27, 2021
  2. VUYI DUMPS BOSS TUMELO, Mafaro, Published: April 27, 2021, Retrieved: April 27, 2021
  3. Ginimbi’s Best Friend Boss Tumelo Involved In Car Crash, The Zimbabwe News Live, Published: March 9, 2021, Retrieved: April 27, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Boss_Tumelo&oldid=108673"