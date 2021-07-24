Difference between revisions of "Boss Tumelo"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m (→References)
|Line 101:
|Line 101:
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
|−
|title= Boss Tumelo Biography: Vuyi Sibanda Relationship, Social Media and Contacts, Car Accident -Pindula
|+
|title= Boss Tumelo Biography: Vuyi Sibanda Relationship, Social Media and Contacts, Car Accident -Pindula
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|keywords= Boss Tumelo, Boss Tumelo biography, Boss Tumelo Vuyi Sibanda, Boss Tumelo car accident, Boss Tumelo contacts, Boss Tumelo Instaram
|keywords= Boss Tumelo, Boss Tumelo biography, Boss Tumelo Vuyi Sibanda, Boss Tumelo car accident, Boss Tumelo contacts, Boss Tumelo Instaram
|description= Boss Tumelo is a Zimbabwean businessman and a close associate of the late businessman and socialite Ginimbi.
|description= Boss Tumelo is a Zimbabwean businessman and a close associate of the late businessman and socialite Ginimbi.
|image= Boss-Tumelo.jpg
|image= Boss-Tumelo.jpg
|−
|image_alt=
|+
|image_alt=
}}
}}
[[Category:Social Media Celebrities]]
[[Category:Social Media Celebrities]]
Latest revision as of 18:08, 24 July 2021
|Boss Tumelo
|Born
|July 24, 1984
Boss Tumelo is a Zimbabwean businessman and a close associate of the late businessman and socialite Ginimbi.
Background
Relationship With Vuyi
Boss Tumelo started dating Vuyi Sibanda in December 2019.[1] In April 2021, Vusi announced that she was single and that she had officially ended things with Boss Tumelo. She denied rumours that she had cheated with any of his friends.[2]
Social Media and Contacts
Car Accident
In March 2021, Boss Tumelo was involved in a car accident. The accident took place at Pamastones in Highfield Harare at the traffic lights at around 2 am. Boss Tumelo was fortunate to survive but his vehicle was damaged beyond repair.[3]
References
- ↑ Vuyi Denies Reports By IngodaTV That Boss Tumelo Broke Up With Her, Zimbo Live News, Published: January 25, 2021, Retrieved: April 27, 2021
- ↑ VUYI DUMPS BOSS TUMELO, Mafaro, Published: April 27, 2021, Retrieved: April 27, 2021
- ↑ Ginimbi’s Best Friend Boss Tumelo Involved In Car Crash, The Zimbabwe News Live, Published: March 9, 2021, Retrieved: April 27, 2021