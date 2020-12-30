|description= Boss Vickela or 1Bulk real name Victor Jimere was a Zimbabwean socialite and businessman who was based in South Africa. He succumbed to Covid-19.

Boss Vickela or 1Bulk real name Victor Jimere was a Zimbabwean socialite and businessman who was based in South Africa. He succumbed to Covid-19.

Background

He was friends with businessmen such as Mike Chimombe, Albert Ndabambi and the late Ginimbi.[1]

Education

Boss Vickela was an electrician by profession.[1]

Businesses

Jimere's business empire was under the banner of his holding company Inex Investments.

His company ha interested in grinding mill manufacturing, trucking, and fuel supply chain among others.

However, reports suggest that Jimere left more than P10 million tax arrears due to Botswana Unified Revenue Service (BURS).

Consequently, he was deported from Botswana in 2016 and relocated to South Africa where he revived his businesses through links with fellow Zimbabweans like the late Ginimbi, Roland Muchengwa, Nomatter Zinyengere, Mike Chimombe, and Phillip Chiyangwa among others.[1]

Deportation From Botswana

A source who spoke to a publication implied Boss Vikela was 'framed' in Botswana because he was allegedly funding an opposition politician. The source said:

When he was deported from Botswana in 2016, some of his properties were confiscated by the government and forfeited to the State. Some top politicians tried to assist but the pressure was too much because he was accused of funding one of the opposition political leaders’ activities and campaigns. So when he was deported, he had to use his network of fellow Zimbabweans to rise from the ashes and he did.

Mainstream media in Botswana reported during his stay in the country, Jimere had four passports from different countries but could not be prosecuted because of his political ties.

He was eventually deported after Botswana's former president Ian Khama, warned Jimere’s allies that he would not tarnish his name by interfering even on trivial cases.

In 2019, FNB Botswana reportedly auctioned his properties including four upmarket Phakalane houses, one house in Gaborone Block 7, two units at the I-Towers at the Central Business District (CBD), another industrial plot in Phakalane, four Toyota Hilux vehicles, one Toyota Dyna, three Mercedes, two KIAs, a BMW, a Landrover as well as a Hyundai.[1]

Friendship With Ginimbi

His relationship with Ginimbi was not just a mere friendship. Boss Vickela became a ‘permanent feature’ at the late Ginimbi’s all-white parties after the two reportedly entered a strategic synergy in fuel supply.[1]

Death

Boss Vickela succumbed to Covid-19 on 23 December 2020 after testing positive for the disease the previous week.[1]