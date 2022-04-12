Difference between revisions of "Boss Werras"
|Boss Werras
|Born
|Samuel Saungweme
|Known for
|Being a Zimdancehall promoter
|Website
|www
Boss Werras real name Samuel Saungweme is a Zimbabwean music promoter, philanthropist and entrepreneur. He is one of the founders of Sunshine Studios
Background
Age
Boss Werras was born on 25 December.[1]
Businesses
Werras Park
On March 25 2022, Boss Werras officially opened Werras Park in Glen View 1.[2]
Career
Sunshine Studios
Together with three others, Boss Werras founded Sunshine Studios. The other three are Shelton Masiwa ([[Shelthang[[) and Rodney Sibanda who work as the engineers/producers, and Tinashe Mahechani (Tynash).[3]
Philanthropy
In 2019, Boss Werras through Werras Entertainment in partnership with National Arts Council of Zimbabwe and several musicians were part of an initiative to educate people, mainly the youths on the HIV and Aids pandemic through music. They also organised concerts across Zimbabwe as edutainment to raise awareness on, and tackle, social issues affecting ghetto youths such as drug abuse, abortion and child marriages.[4][5]
References
