In July 2018, Bothwell Jewu Chipangura was elected to Ward 19 Chikomba RDC, for Zanu PF with 806 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 19 Chikomba RDC with 806 votes, beating Babson Bhuguja of MDC Alliance with 449 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
