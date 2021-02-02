“If however, it is decided not to dismiss you and/or alternative action is taken against you, this will be communicated to you likewise and your pay will be reinstated from the date of suspension. The University will invite you to appear before a Staff Disciplinary Committee hearing to answer to the charges,” said the Varsity’s Vice Chancellor .

Mr. Bothwell Anesu Mbuwayesango is a Zimbabwean pediatric surgeon who successfully led an all Zimbabwean team that separated conjoined twins in 2014 during an eight-hour operation at Harare hospital. It was the country’s second successful separation, the first was in 1983.

Career

Mr Mbuwayesango was a Council member of the Medical and Dental Practitioners Council of Zimbabwe.

In September 2019, Mr Mbuwayesango addressed doctors at Harare Hospital who were striking against the alleged abduction of a colleague Dr Peter Magombeyi. He expressed his solidarity with the striking doctors.

Suspension by the University of Zimbabwe

In October 2019, the University of Zimbabwe suspended Mr Mbuwayesango, a renowned pediatric surgeon and lecturer at the College of Health Sciences, from duty without pay pending an investigation into his involvement in the doctors' strike that had started in September 2019.

The doctors did not report for duty for over 30 days in the pretext of incapacitation. UZ Vice Chancellor Professor Paul Mapfumo notified Mr Mbuwayesango of the laws he breached.

"The University has good cause to believe that you contravened the University of Zimbabwe Code of Conduct Section 16, Schedule ID, subsection 16.2 which reads: “Any act of conduct or omission inconsistent with the fulfilment of the express or implied conditions of his/her contract.” and subsection 16.31 which reads: inciting and/or taking part in the unlawful collective job action or strike by students or staff’," he said.

Mr Mbuwayesango is to be suspended without pay.

“We regret to inform you that we find it necessary to suspend you from duty without pay as from today whilst your offence is being investigated. If it is subsequently decided to dismiss you this will be effective from the date we inform you of this decision.

“If however, it is decided not to dismiss you and/or alternative action is taken against you, this will be communicated to you likewise and your pay will be reinstated from the date of suspension. The University will invite you to appear before a Staff Disciplinary Committee hearing to answer to the charges,” said the Varsity’s Vice Chancellor.

UZ Letter of suspension to Mr Bothwell Mbuwayesango in October 2019

Videos

Separating siamese twins in a low resource hospital: Bothwell Mbuwayesango TEDxHarare





Personal Life

He is married to a doctor and they have two children a son and daughter.