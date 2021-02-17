Bounty Lisa has said that she grew up listening to music by Jamaican Reggae artists Bounty Killer, and this inspired the name ''Bounty Lisa''.<ref name="zimlink">[http://www.zimlink.org/meet-bounty-lisa-dancehall-queen-with-videos/ Meet Bounty Lisa Dancehall Queen], ''Zimlink.org'', Retrieved:2 Jan 2014, Published:28 Sept 2013</ref>

Background

Bounty Lisa was born Lynette Lisa Musenyi on 7 February 1993.[1] She is the second born in a family of three.[2]

Marriage To Soul Jah Love

She is the former wife to Soul Jah Love, an award-winning Zimdancehall musician of the Chibaba fame.

Bounty Lisa and her former husband Soul Jah Love met at the popular Chill Spot Records at Matapi Flats in Mbare. They both narrated that they came from very poor backgrounds and their marriage appears to have brought them considerable happiness coupled with success in their respective music career.[3]

Assault

She was assaulted by her former husband Soul Jah Love and it was alleged that her husband was under the influence of an unknown drug that was made him paranoid accusing bounty lisa of being pregnant by another man who was a city drug dealer.[4]



Bounty Lisa suffered injuries on her face and elsewhere on her body. She told journalists at her father's home in Kuwadzana 5,Harare,that the Pamamonya Ipapo hit-maker attacked her with fists and an iron bar despite the fact that she did not know the drug dealer in question and was not pregnant at all.





"Akatanga kundirova nemaoko ndikazobuda panze . . . ndakambotanga ndichamudzosera ndichiona kuti ndinokuvadzwa ndakazopedzisira ndatyoka nzara ndavekutadza kutodzosera . . . maproducer vanaDkt vatosvika ndichitorohwa (He started assaulting me with his hands. I initially tried to defend myself fearing he would hurt me until my nails broke. Producers such as Dkt arrived while he was assaulting me.) "Achibva apinda mumba achitora mabag angu achimakanda panze . . . aingotaura nyaya yenhumbu. Akazondidhonzera mumba ndokundirova nesimbi ndobva adzokera kundirova nemaoko . . . akatanga kundirova masikati kusvika kwadoka . . . vanhu vese vaneta vaakungosiya achindirova (He threw my bags out of the house, dragged me into the house and started hitting me with an iron bar.)

Education

Bounty Lisa attended St Peter's High School in Mbare where she did her secondary education.[5]

Early Life

Bounty Lisa has said that she grew up listening to music by Jamaican Reggae artists Bounty Killer, and this inspired the name Bounty Lisa.[6]

Music Career

Bounty Lisa started her music career in the iconic township of Mbare in Harare. The suburb is known to be the home of Zimdancehall music having produced musicians such as Killer T, Seh Calaz, Quonfused, Ras Pompy, Jah Child, among others. She started her first recordings with Chill Spot Records in 2013. She has worked with some notable artists and producers such as Levelz of Chill Spot Records and Seh Calaz of the Mabhanditi fame.

Discography

Mangoma (2014)

(2014) Masterpice" (2014).

Singles

Vari ordinary

Basa Rangu

We Taking over

Wandipengesa (Feat Soul Jah Love)

Muvengi

Nhasi Ndozvitaura

Ndozvitaura (Feat Seh Calaz)

Videos

Bounty Lisa - Vari Ordinary (2015 March)

Bounty Lisa - Basa Rangu [OFFICIAL VIDEO] Zimbabwe

Bounty Lisa - We Taking Over (Official Video)

Bounty Lisa and Soul Jah Love Wandipengesa

Picture Gallery

Bounty Killa and Soul Jah Love in their Hummer

Bounty Lisa standing in front of their hummer

Bounty Lisa and Husband Soul jah Love

Bounty Lisa in Mbare

Bounty Lisa with Friends

Bounty Lisa in Dress

Successes

Bounty Lisa was nominated for the 2014 Zimdancehall awards in the category of the best female musician.

Controversy

In 2014, Bounty Lisa was at the centre of controversy after it was reported that Soul Jah Love and Seh Calaz had fought for her in Mbare. The attack happened outside Chill Spot studio, where both Bounty Lisa and Seh Calaz used to record.[7]











