Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Bradely High School"

Page Discussion
 
(Replaced content with " Category:High Schools")
Tag: Replaced
 
Line 1: Line 1:
Schools [[Mashonaland Central Province]]
 
  
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
 
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
 
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
 
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. (November 2018) <br/>
 
 
==Location==
 
Address: <br/>
 
Telephone: <br/>
 
Cell: <br/>
 
Email: <br/>
 
Web:  <br/>
 
 
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
 
 
==History==
 
 
==School Grounds==
 
Grounds, buildings,
 
 
==Students / Teachers / Courses==
 
Student body, number and ages
 
Staff,
 
* courses offered, to what levels.
 
 
 
==Events==
 
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
 
 
==Associations==
 
Famous names associated with the school.
 
 
==Other information==
 
 
==Further Reading==
 
 
 
==++==++==++==++==++
 
[[File:xxx.jpg|thumb|caption]]
 
==++==++==++==++==++
 
SEO template
 
 
{{#seo:
 
|title=Your page title
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|keywords=education,high schools,Mashonaland Central,O Level
 
|description= High Schools Of Zimbabwe
 
|image=Uploaded_file.png
 
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
}}
 
  
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
 
[[Category:High Schools]]

Latest revision as of 13:17, 15 July 2021

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Bradely_High_School&oldid=108195"