Bradley High School is a Salvation Army Church mixed boarding school in Bindura, Mashonaland Central Province.

Location

Address: P. Bag 909, Bindura.

Telephone: 267 6632, +263 772 372 578.

Cell:

Email: info@bradley.ac.zw

Web: www.bradley.ac.zw



History

The school was ranked 30 out of 100 best O-Level schools in 2013 with a pass rate of 82.01%. Bradley Secondary School was ranked 30th in the November 2018 Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools with a pass rate of 82.01%.

O and A Level offered.

Famous names associated with the school.



Saviour Kasukuwere former student.

Other information