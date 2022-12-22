Difference between revisions of "Bradley High School"
Bradley High School is a Salvation Army Church mixed boarding school in Bindura, Mashonaland Central Province.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
Location
Address: P. Bag 909, Bindura.
Telephone: 267 6632, +263 772 372 578.
Cell:
Email: info@bradley.ac.zw
Web: www.bradley.ac.zw
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
The school was ranked 30 out of 100 best O-Level schools in 2013 with a pass rate of 82.01%. Bradley Secondary School was ranked 30th in the November 2018 Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools with a pass rate of 82.01%.
- O and A Level offered.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.
- Saviour Kasukuwere former student.