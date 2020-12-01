*He wrote a column for the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Sport website in 2009 to 2010 while playing for Tamworth in the Blue Square Premier <ref name="BBC"/>

On 1 September 2016 , Pritchard joined Isthmian League Division One South club Greenwich Borough. He made his debut for the club in a 3-0 victory over East Grinstead Town on 6 September 2016 .

On 10 July 2014 , Pritchard signed for Leyton Orient on a two-year contract, becoming the first signing of the Francesco Becchetti era. Pritchard made his Orient league debut in a 2–1 loss to Chesterfield on the opening day of the season. He scored his first goal for the club in a 3–2 Football League Trophy win at Peterborough United on 2 September 2014 . In May 2016, he was released from Leyton Orient when it was announced that he would not be retained when his contract expired .

During the 2010–11 season, Pritchard worked voluntarily as a performance analyst with Charlton Athletic. Following a short trial with the club , Pritchard signed a one-year playing contract with the option of a further twelve months with Charlton on 25 May 2011. Pritchard's first appearance for The Addicks came in a pre - season friendly against Cardiff City at Estadio Guadalquivir del Coria CF, Spain. The Bluebirds won the game 1–0. Pritchard made his league debut in the 2011–12 season opener against Bournemouth as an 86th-minute substitute for Scott Wagstaff. The game finished as a 3–0 win . On 19 June 2012, Pritchard signed a two - year contract extension . Pritchard then scored his first Addicks League goal on 8 December 2012 against Brighton & Hove Albion before adding to his tally later in the season against Barnsley in a 6–0 away win and in a 2–2 draw at Middlesbrough . On 22 May 2014, he was released from Charlton Athletic.

Pritchard opted to join Conference National rivals, Hayes & Yeading United for the 2010–11 season, scoring 14 goals in 46 matches, and became a favourite among the fans. His league debut for the club came on 14 August 2010 in a 2-1 home victory over Bath City F.C. His first league goal for the club came on 21 August 2010 in a 2-1 away victory over Grimsby Town F.C. His goal came in the 69th minute.

Pritchard then joined local rivals Tamworth.[3] After finding the net four times, Pritchard was awarded Conference North Player of the Month award for October 2008.

Pritchard joined Conference North side Nuneaton Borough in 2006, but left the club following their liquidation at the end of the 2007–08 season.

Bradley Pritchard is a Zimbabwean professional footballer who plays for Cray Wanderers Football Club in the United Kingdom. He previously played for Carshalton Athletic, Nuneaton Borough, Tamworth, Hayes & Yeading United and Charlton Athletic.

Background

Bradley Pritchard was born in Zimbabwe on 19 December 1985.[1]

Education

Pritchard studied for a Masters in Sports Science degree at Loughborough University.[2] While playing for Charlton Athletic Football Club, Pritchard undertook a Graduate Diploma in Law.[3]

Career

In 2006, Pritchard signed for non-league club, Nuneaton Borough Football Club while he was playing for Loughborough University Football Club. He joined another non-league club; Tamworth Football Club in 2008.[3] After he graduated he joined Hayes & Yeading United Football Club from Tamworth Football Club in July 2010, in the Blue Square Bet Premier.During his stint at Hayes & Yeading he scored 14 goals and caught the eye of Charlton Athletic Football Club scouts. Prior to joining Charlton Athletic, Pritchard had worked with them as a performance analyst on a voluntary basis around the period 2010 to 2011.[2] In May 2011 Charlton Athletic announced they had signed Pritchard.[4] Pritchard joined Leyton Orient Football Club in July 2014.[1][5]

Nuneaton Borough

Pritchard joined Conference North side Nuneaton Borough in 2006, but left the club following their liquidation at the end of the 2007–08 season.

Tamworth

Pritchard then joined local rivals Tamworth.[3] After finding the net four times, Pritchard was awarded Conference North Player of the Month award for October 2008.

Hayes & Yeading United

Pritchard opted to join Conference National rivals, Hayes & Yeading United for the 2010–11 season, scoring 14 goals in 46 matches, and became a favourite among the fans. His league debut for the club came on 14 August 2010 in a 2-1 home victory over Bath City F.C. His first league goal for the club came on 21 August 2010 in a 2-1 away victory over Grimsby Town F.C. His goal came in the 69th minute.

Charlton Athletic

During the 2010–11 season, Pritchard worked voluntarily as a performance analyst with Charlton Athletic. Following a short trial with the club, Pritchard signed a one-year playing contract with the option of a further twelve months with Charlton on 25 May 2011. Pritchard's first appearance for The Addicks came in a pre-season friendly against Cardiff City at Estadio Guadalquivir del Coria CF, Spain. The Bluebirds won the game 1–0. Pritchard made his league debut in the 2011–12 season opener against Bournemouth as an 86th-minute substitute for Scott Wagstaff. The game finished as a 3–0 win. On 19 June 2012, Pritchard signed a two-year contract extension. Pritchard then scored his first Addicks League goal on 8 December 2012 against Brighton & Hove Albion before adding to his tally later in the season against Barnsley in a 6–0 away win and in a 2–2 draw at Middlesbrough. On 22 May 2014, he was released from Charlton Athletic.

Leyton Orient

On 10 July 2014, Pritchard signed for Leyton Orient on a two-year contract, becoming the first signing of the Francesco Becchetti era. Pritchard made his Orient league debut in a 2–1 loss to Chesterfield on the opening day of the season. He scored his first goal for the club in a 3–2 Football League Trophy win at Peterborough United on 2 September 2014. In May 2016, he was released from Leyton Orient when it was announced that he would not be retained when his contract expired.

Greenwich Borough

On 1 September 2016, Pritchard joined Isthmian League Division One South club Greenwich Borough. He made his debut for the club in a 3-0 victory over East Grinstead Town on 6 September 2016.

Cray Wanderers

On 19 July 2018, Pritchard joined Cray Wanderers.

Trivia

He wrote a column for the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Sport website in 2009 to 2010 while playing for Tamworth in the Blue Square Premier [2]

Pritchard was rejected by Crystal Palace football Club when he went for trials[3]























