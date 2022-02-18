In July 2018, Brain Kembo was elected to Ward 3 Bindura Municipality, for MDC Alliance with 406 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 3 Bindura Municipality with 406 votes, beating Shelton Michael Konara of Zanu PF with 404 votes and Bret Kudakwashe Kachala of PRC with 40 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]