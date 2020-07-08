Difference between revisions of "Braveman Nyamuruswa"

In July 2018, Braveman Nyamuruswa was elected to Ward 10 Sanyati RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1048 votes.

2018 – elected to Ward 10 Sanyati RDC with 1048 votes, beating Learnmore Makombe of MDC-Alliance with 519 votes, Innocent Tutai Mushuku, independent with 336 votes and Shadrek Nyakupinda of PRC with 26 votes. [1]

