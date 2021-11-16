Difference between revisions of "Brenda Moyo"
Latest revision as of 09:12, 16 November 2021
Brenda Moyo is a Zimbabwean former radio personality based in the United States.
Background
As of 26 January 2020, Moyo is a grandmother of three.[1]
Career
Brenda Moyo enrolled to train as a nurse at Mpilo Central Hospital. Sometime during the middle of her training, she joined the ZBC. She joined ZBC in 1985 and left in 2002.
After leaving Radio Zimbabwe, Moyo continued getting gigs from advertising agencies and was able to maintain a decent lifestyle. She then joined the Voice Of America. After a brief stint with VOA in Zimbabwe in 2004 she moved to Studio 7 headquarters in Washington, USA, where she worked as a reporter and news anchor until 2011.[1]
Bruce Ndlovu, 'At times, I dream that I am late for my shift' . . . broadcaster turned nurse Brenda Moyo on life after ZBC, The Sunday News, Published: January 26, 2020, Retrieved: November 16, 2021