Brenda Mwika Tambatamba is a Zambian politician. She was appointed Minister of Labour and Social Security by Hakainde Hichilema in September 2021.

Background

She is the firstborn of the late veteran MP, Mark Mwika Tambatamba.[1]

Age

Brenda Mwika Tambatamba was born on 29 April 1961.[1]

Children

She is a mother of two, and a grandmother.[1]





Education

Brenda Mwika Tambatamba attended primary school in the early 70s at Kalusha Primary School, Lukena Village in Senior Chief Kasempa. Later, she attended and completed her form 5 at Mukinge Girls Secondary School within Kasempa. Tambatamba qualified to the University of Zambia and graduated in 1986 with a Bachelor's degree in Social Work. In 1988/89, Brenda Tambatamba studied and graduated with a Master's Degree in Social and Community Work Studies from the Bradford University in England.[1]

Career

She has held various positions at the Ministry of Labour and Social Services (1986-1989), YWCA Council of Zambia (1990-1993), SNV- Netherlands Development Organization (1993-1996), and Budget Department of the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development (1997-1998).

Tambatamba was the UNDP Project Manager who implemented the Copenhagen Poverty Reduction platform of action; the Beijing platform action on Gender and Development. The joint project was funded by the UNDP and implemented by the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development.

She was tasked in this role to target Copperbelt, Eastern, Lusaka and Western provinces to pilot the implementation of the 2 platforms of action. Late in 1998, Brenda Mwika Tambatamba was offered a job at a USAID funded CABUNGOZ project, implemented by Pact Zambia. Pact Zambia is a local chapter of a US-based Private Voluntary Organization working across many developing countries.

At Pact Zambia, Tambatamba headed and supervised five multi-million US$ projects including the CABUNGOZ, the Zambia HIV/AIDS Learning Initiative((ZHLI), Y-Choices, A-Watch and the jointly funded Parliamentary Reforms program as she rose to the role of Project Chief of Party and Acting Country Representative. The CABUNGOZ, A-Watch and Parliamentary Reforms projects’ focus was the enhancement of democracy and governance and the role of citizens in policy processes.

In 2008, Brenda Tambatamba switched from Civil Society and international development arena where she had worked for close to 20 years, to Corporate as she took up a community-focused job as Sustainability Manager at Lumwana Mine. As a community service worker, she is also a member of the Catholic Women’s League.[1]

Politics

Tambatamba was the first female Member of Parliament (MP) for Kasempa Constituency after being voted for under the UPND ticket in the 2016 elections.[1]