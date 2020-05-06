Difference between revisions of "Brendan Galloway"

He was born on March 17, 1996 in [[Zimbabwe]] but later on moved to the UK.<ref name="a">[http://www.evertonfc.com/players/b/bg/brendan-galloway Brendan Galloway], ''Everton Football Club'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: January 28, 2015</ref> He was raised in Harare and attended [[ St. Michael's Presentation Primary School ]] <ref name="c">[https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?id=1428548210743997&story_fbid=1447912462140905 Brendan Galloway], ''Facebook'', Published: August 4, 2014, Retrieved: January 28, 2015</ref>

He was born on March 17, 1996 in [[Zimbabwe]] but later on moved to the UK.<ref name="a">[http://www.evertonfc.com/players/b/bg/brendan-galloway Brendan Galloway], ''Everton Football Club'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: January 28, 2015</ref> He was raised in Harare and attended St. Michael's Primary School . <ref name="c">[https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?id=1428548210743997&story_fbid=1447912462140905 Brendan Galloway], ''Facebook'', Published: August 4, 2014, Retrieved: January 28, 2015</ref>



Brendan Joel Zibusiso Galloway is a Zimbabwean born footballer who plies his trade in the United Kingdon for Everton Football Club.

Backround

He was born on March 17, 1996 in Zimbabwe but later on moved to the UK.[1] He was raised in Harare and attended St. Michael's Presentation Primary School [2]





Picture Gallery

Brendan completing a move to Everton

Named LFE League 1 Apprentice of the Year

Shielding the ball away from an opponent

Challenging for the ball

Featuring for England Under 21

Tussling for possession

Awards

LFE League 1 Apprentice of the Year

Former Club

Milton Keynes Dons Football Club

Galloway is said to have kicked off his career at Milton Keynes Dons where he proved to be a very solid defender. He became the youngest player in the history of Milton Keynes Football Club to feature for the first team when he came on as a substitute against Nantwich Town in an FA Cup first round tie on 12 November 2011 when he was a 15 year old.[2] It was while at Milton Keynes Dons that he was spotted by Everton Football Club in 2014 and was immediately signed for five years for an undisclosed fee.[3] There were several reports which spoke glowingly about the defensive capabilities of Galloway such that he was likened to former Manchester United Captain Rio Ferdinand.[3] Brendan had the choice of playing for Zimbabwe or Britain but chose the latter and got his first cap for Britain in 2012 in the Nordic Tournament. He also featured for England in the UEFA 2014 Under-19 Championship qualifying campaign.[2]

==



==



