Latest revision as of 23:49, 6 May 2020
|Brendan Joel Zibusiso Galloway
|Born
|Brendan Joel Zibusiso Galloway
March 17, 1996
|Nationality
|British
|Education
|St. Michael's Presentation Primary School
|Occupation
|Employer
|Everton Football Club
Brendan Joel Zibusiso Galloway is a Zimbabwean born footballer who plies his trade in the United Kingdon for Everton Football Club.
Backround
He was born on March 17, 1996 in Zimbabwe but later on moved to the UK.[1] He was raised in Harare and attended St. Michael's Presentation Primary School [2]
Picture Gallery
Awards
LFE League 1 Apprentice of the Year
Former Club
Milton Keynes Dons Football Club
Football career
Galloway is said to have kicked off his career at Milton Keynes Dons where he proved to be a very solid defender. He became the youngest player in the history of Milton Keynes Football Club to feature for the first team when he came on as a substitute against Nantwich Town in an FA Cup first round tie on 12 November 2011 when he was a 15 year old.[2] It was while at Milton Keynes Dons that he was spotted by Everton Football Club in 2014 and was immediately signed for five years for an undisclosed fee.[3] There were several reports which spoke glowingly about the defensive capabilities of Galloway such that he was likened to former Manchester United Captain Rio Ferdinand.[3] Brendan had the choice of playing for Zimbabwe or Britain but chose the latter and got his first cap for Britain in 2012 in the Nordic Tournament. He also featured for England in the UEFA 2014 Under-19 Championship qualifying campaign.[2]
==
==
References
- ↑ Brendan Galloway, Everton Football Club, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: January 28, 2015
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 2.2 Brendan Galloway, Facebook, Published: August 4, 2014, Retrieved: January 28, 2015
- ↑ 3.0 3.1 Talent Spotter: The 'new Rio Ferdinand' set to shine at Everton?, TalkSport, Published: August 2, 2014, Retrieved: January 28, 2015