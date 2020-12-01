

Brendan Taylor is a Zimbabwean professional cricketer whose game role is WicketKeeper. His batting style is Right hand bat and bowls Right-arm offbreak. He has represented Zimbabwe at ODIs and the World Cup such as the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015. He plays for Kandy Tuskers in the Lanka Premier League in Sri Lanka.

Background

Brendan Taylor was born on 6 February 1986 in Harare. He is married to Kelly-Anne Readings Taylor and the couple has a child named Mason Taylor

International career

Taylor has captained the Zimbabwe team a number of times. His ODI debut was in 2004 in a match againse Sri Lanka. He currently has six centuries and 31 50s in the 50-over game. He played for Zimbabwe in the 2007, 2011, and 2015 ICC World Cups.[2] Taylor is said to have been among the most talented cricketers that were promoted into the senior side following the departure of senior players such as Henry Olonga after having been drafted into the team when he was 18.[3] Besides being a very aggressive batsman, he was also an occasional replacement for Tatenda Taibu. In one of his great performances in a final match against Sri Lanka in which he top scored with 75 runs which included 5 fours and three sixes. He scored his maiden first-class half century in 2005 against Pakistan. The player was also rumoured to have been suspended from the game for nine months for missing training without good reason. Taylor has had some highs and lows in his career and at one point even scored a paltry 5 runs, there are also moments in which he has really sparkled. At one point Zimbabwe needed five runs from the last ball in a match against Bangladesh and Taylor stepped up to hit a six and claim a famous victory.

Club career

Taylor is said to have started playing competitive cricket between 2000 and 2001 when he was turning out for Mashonaland A in Zimbabwe's Castle Lager Logan Cup competition managing 322 runs and a best of 82 runs.[4] Having played about three years in the domestic league, he was called up to play for the national team. Some of his career highlights include a score of 193 in the Logan Cup against Matebeleland and 105 against Midlands and an award winning 150 not out against Centrals.[4] He also played Club cricket in the Netherlands. During the 2015 ICC World Cup, Taylor announced that he would be leaving Zimbabwe Cricket after having inked a three-year deal with deal with Nottinghamshire of England.[5] Should the contract be approved by ECB, Taylor would not be in action for the Chevrons for as long as that contract is in effect.

In November 2020 he top-scored for Kandy Tuskers as they claimed their first win in the inaugural Lanka Premier League. Taylor’s 51 of 35 balls came in his first match of the tournament. That helped Tuskers to 196/5 from their 20 overs, as they beat Galle Gladiators by 25 runs in Hambantota. Taylor capped off his performance when he stumped by Milinda Sirwardana.

Brendan Taylor named man of the match in the Lanka Premier League

Leading in International Centuries for Zimbabwe

Brendan Taylor overtook Andy Flower when he scored his 17th international century for Zimbabwe against Pakistan on 30 October 2020 after he scored 112 runs.[1] Here is the list of top five players with more international centuries for Zimbabwe:

Name of Player Number of Centuries Brendan Taylor 17 Andy Flower 16 Grant Flower 12 Hamilton Masakadza 10 Alistair Campbell 9

Teams Played For

Chittagong Kings

Mashonaland A

Mid West Rhinos

Prime Bank Cricket Club

Sunrisers Hyderabad Wellington

Picture Gallery

Video

Some of the plays involving Taylor



