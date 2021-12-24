Brian Busani Moyo is a Zimbabwean football administrator.

Background

Age

Moyo was born on 14 April 1971.

Education

Brian Busani Moyo is a CAF accredted administration instructor and a CAF education manager. Moyo holds a FIFA/CIES post graduate certificate.





Career

He is a former Sports and Recreation Committee Matabeleland North Provincial Coordinator. Brian Busani Moyo was the first SRC Matabeleland North Provincial Coordinator.

Moyo has also served as the All-Africa Games volunteer in 1995. In 2009 and 2013, Moyo was part of the COSAFA senior men local organizing committee. In 2014 he was a key member of the AUSC Region 5 Youth Games local organizing committee.