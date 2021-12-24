Difference between revisions of "Brian Busani Moyo"
Latest revision as of 15:36, 24 December 2021
Brian Busani Moyo is a Zimbabwean football administrator.
Background
Age
Moyo was born on 14 April 1971.
Education
Brian Busani Moyo is a CAF accredted administration instructor and a CAF education manager. Moyo holds a FIFA/CIES post graduate certificate.
Career
He is a former Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) Matabeleland North Provincial Coordinator. Brian Busani Moyo was the first SRC Matabeleland North Provincial Coordinator.
Moyo has also served as the All-Africa Games volunteer in 1995. In 2009 and 2013, Moyo was part of the COSAFA senior men local organizing committee. In 2014 he was a key member of the AUSC Region 5 Youth Games local organizing committee.
In December 2021, Moyo was named in a nine-member ZIFA Restructuring Committee.