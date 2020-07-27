Difference between revisions of "Brian Chikwenya"

Brian Chikwenya (In Red)

Brian Chikwenya is a Zimbabwean footballer who currently plays for Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League club, Triangle United Football Club. He is the current club vice captain deputising Collins Dhuwa.

Background

Brian was born on 27 September 1992 and is married to Rebecca Chimbima and the couple has two children, Kupakwashe and Ryan.

Education

Brian attended Redcliff Junior School for his primary school education and later on Kwekwe High School for his secondary school education in Redcliff and Kwekwe respectively.

Career

Brian started playing football in 2005 for Ziscosteel Juniors after getting a scholarship from Ziscosteel. He took a break in football when he was doing his courses in Safety and Health Environment and Rigging for non movable cranes at Zimplats. He later joined Ziscosteel playing in the ZIFA Central Region Division 1 in 2012 before leaving for Hippo Valley in 2013 where he played in the ZIFA Eastern Region Division 1 under the tutelage of Moses Chunga where they gained promotion to the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League and left to join Bulawayo Chiefs Football Club in 2014 for only 6 months.

In 2015 he was back at Bulawayo Chiefs where he played for the whole season and then decided to join across town neighbours, Bulawayo City Football Club, for the 2016 season when they played in the Premier League. After they failed to avoid relegation he saw himself moving to Harare based Yadah FC who had been promoted into the Premier League for the 2017 season. He played for the Harare club till July 2019 when he joined his current team, Triangle United. He managed to play in the CAF Confederation Cup after being registered by the club to beef up their team in the competition.[1]

Chikwenya was also part of the Warriors team that went to Mauritius for the first leg of the CHAN first round qualifier.[2]





References