Difference between revisions of "Brian Makwabarara"

Brian Makwabarara is the Chief Executive Officer of Hammer and Tongues Auctioneers.He is credited with co-founding Hammer and Tongues Auctioneers and steering it to being arguably the biggest auction house in the country. His entrepreneurial ability has seen him grow the group to one of seven companies with high potential for growth in strategically well positioned industries. Brian Makwabarara has grown the company to a group of eight profitable companies in gaming, real estate, vehicle sales and micro finance.

