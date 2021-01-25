Difference between revisions of "Brian Matione"

In July 2018, Brian Matione was elected to Ward 13 Harare Municipality, for MDC alliance, with 4482 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 13 Harare Municipality with 4482 votes, beating Jackson Tafadzwa of Zanu PF with 1589 votes, Chipo Betty Suka, independent with 1134 votes, Edmore Chikowore of ZDU with 195 votes, Darlington Nyoni, independent with 179 votes, Sekai Victoria Muringaniza of PRC with 65 votes and Clayton Jirimwe of BZA with 21 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

