Revision as of 15:39, 9 July 2021
Brian Ovin Moshi is a Tanzanian and the son-in-law of the late Nigerian televangelist TB Joshua and Evelyn Joshua. He is the husband of the couple's firstborn daughter Serah Joshua.
Background
Brian Moshi is a Catholic.
Wife
Brian Moshi is married to Serah Joshua. Before the two married, they signed a prenuptial agreement.
The couple tied the knot on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at a Catholic Church located at Unga Ltd in Arusha. They then held a grand ceremony held at the Arusha International Conference Center (AICC).
This was the third marriage ceremony for the two, as they first got married in Nigeria at the Pentecostal Church and later in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and now in Arusha.[1]
Career
He is a director at Staajabu Africa Travel Limited.[2]
References
- ↑ TB Joshua’s daughter gets married to Tanzanian man, The Citizen, Published: May 10, 2021, Retrieved: June 7, 2021
- ↑ Africa Travel and Safaris' Best guides., Staajabu, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: July 9, 2021