[[File:Brian-Ovin-Moshi.jpg|thumb|Brian Ovin Moshi]] '''Brian Ovin Moshi''' is a Tanzanian and the son-in-law of the late Nigerian televangelist [[TB Joshua]] and [[Evelyn Joshua]]. He is the husband of the couple's firstborn daughter [[Serah Joshua]].

Background

Brian Moshi is a Catholic.

Wife

Brian Moshi is married to Serah Joshua. Before the two married, they signed a prenuptial agreement.

The couple tied the knot on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at a Catholic Church located at Unga Ltd in Arusha. They then held a grand ceremony held at the Arusha International Conference Center (AICC).

This was the third marriage ceremony for the two, as they first got married in Nigeria at the Pentecostal Church and later in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and now in Arusha.[1]

Career

He is a director at Staajabu Africa Travel Limited.[2]

References



