Brian Muza is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a forward for Chicken Inn Football Club in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League. Muza used to play in midfield and as a wingback.

Background

Muza grew up in rural Maranda in Mwenezi District, Masvingo Province. He was born in a family of four; two boys and two girls.[1]

Education

Brian Muza developed interest in football in Grade 6 at Rushungo Primary in 2010, the same year the school went on to represent Masvingo Province in a national primary schools' tournament. He did his Form 1 and 2 at Mwenezi Secondary School, and the school represented Masvingo Province in the 2011 Copa Coca-Cola finals in Marondera and lost to Manunure.

Muza said he played against Tatenda Tumba who is a former Chemhanza Secondary School student.

Career

While in high school, Muza played for FC Maranda, a project that was formed by former Border Strikers official Ephat Shoko. In 2014, FC Maranda, who had affiliated with the Zifa Matabeleland South Division Two League due to their proximity to Beitbridge, were crowned champions and won a ticket to compete in the Zifa Central Soccer League.

Brian Muza was in Form 4 then, but his dream to play First Division football did not materialise as Shoko failed to lure partners to drive his rural project, which had been inspired by Tsholotsho Football Club, which had just been promoted into Premiership.

In 2016, a family friend, Innocent Sibanda, who was a taxi driver in Bulawayo, talked to Muza's family and invited Brian to the city.

Innocent had so much belief in Muza's talent that he organised and paid for his accommodation and food, and provided Brian with a training kit. Brian Muza shared lodgings in Pumula with one Elvis Ndlovu, a neighbour from his rural home, with Innocent paying the bills.

Muza then started training with Indlovu Iyanyathela just to keep fit waiting for an opportunity to get a club. In June 2016, Turk Mine-based Zifa Southern Region Division One side Casmyn, then coached by Mduduzi Mpofu signed Muza. Muza said he only played one game that year. The following season, playing as midfielder, he managed to score six goals.

At the beginning of 2018, Muza moved to CIWU and scored one goal before being signed by Talen Vision during the mid-season transfer window. Muza went on to score six goals, ending his tally on seven goals. When Talen Vision enlisted the services of former Highlanders Football Club, CAPS United and Harare City Football Club coach Mkhuphali Masuku, he deployed Muza as a striker and he ended the season with 14 goals.[1]

Brian Muza joined Chicken Inn from Zifa Southern Region Division One side Talen Vision at the beginning of 2020 but Covid-19 struck, delaying his debut. He had his debut season in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League in the 2021/22 season.[2]

Awards

In February 2022, Brian Muza won the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League best player award.[3]