Difference between revisions of "Bridget Gavanga"

Bridget Gavanga is a former radio presenter and Power FM station manager from Harare, Zimbabwe

Background

She was born to Langton and Nancy Gavanga in Rusape, near the Eastern border with Mozambique, in the early 1970s. Her family moved to Chitungwiza when she was young. Bubz fell in love with radio at a very young age. The musical influence largely came from her siblings and cousins whom she says were very much into music and they would imitate the singing of different musicians.

Education

She did her schooling at Seke 1 High School up to Ordinary level. After completing her secondary education, she did a Public Relations course at the Christian College of Southern Africa (CCOSA) in 1995, graduating with an LCCI diploma in PR the following year. Between 1998 and 2000 she studied for and successfully completed a diploma in Journalism with the same college.[1]

Career

She joined the then Radio 3 now Power FM in 1997 as a guest DJ, after undergoing auditions for radio. She got lucky when one of the hottest DJs of the time, Eunice Goto, left the country. She draws her inspiration from former DJs Josh Makawa, Musi Khumalo, the late Peter Johns, the late Tsitsi Mawarire, John Matinde, Busi Chindove, Caleb Thondlana, Innocent Manase and others.

She hosted the popular morning shows where she endeared herself with listeners. She later rose through the ranks to become the station manager following in the footsteps of other veteran female presenters like Musi Khumalo. Bubz is now one of the popular Djs in the country known for hosting shows in the country’s different clubs.

She used to listen to rock music and Zimbabwean musical icons Thomas Mapfumo and Oliver Mtukudzi, and in Grade Six she appreciated the music of the late American crooner Marvin Gaye, Lionel Ritchie, Teddy Pendagras and Eveline Champagne King.

She once quit the radio station in 2004 but later rejoined the station and three years later only to quit in 2007 when she got a job as an artiste and repertoire manager at the Zimbabwe Music Corporation.

Quitting Power FM

She quit Power FM in 2013 citing pressing commitments. “All I can say is one of my relatives is unwell and he needs medical attention overseas. So I will be going with him so that we don’t lose him like we did with my mom,” she said. This was not the first time to quit the station as she also did so in 2004 saying their lives were greatly affected when they relocated to Gweru.[2]

Awards

She won the 2004 Zimbabwe Union of Journalists DJ of the year.













References