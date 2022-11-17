Pindula

(Created page with "'''Bright Kupemba''' was appointed Zimbabwe's ambassador to Iran in '''Novemmber 2022'''. ==Personal Details== No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family...")
Bright Kupemba was appointed Zimbabwe's ambassador to Iran in Novemmber 2022.

Personal Details

No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

In November 2022, President Mnangagwa appointed four new Zimbabwean ambassadors. The appointments were announced in an Extraordinary Government Gazette.

  • Stewart Nyakotyo as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Japan.
  • Meshack Kitchen as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Federative Republic of Brazil.
  • Brigadier (Rtd) Ambrose Mutinhiri as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Russian Federation.
  • Bright Kupemba as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Islamic Republic of Iran. [1]

  1. President Mnangagwa Appoints Ambrose Mutinhiri, 3 Others As Ambassadors, Pindula News, Published: 17 November 2022, Retrieved: 13 November 2022
