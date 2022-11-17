'''Bright Kupemba''' was appointed Zimbabwe's ambassador to Iran in ''' November 2022'''.

Bright Kupemba was appointed Zimbabwe's ambassador to Iran in November 2022.

Personal Details

No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

In November 2022, President Mnangagwa appointed four new Zimbabwean ambassadors. The appointments were announced in an Extraordinary Government Gazette.

Stewart Nyakotyo as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Japan.

Meshack Kitchen as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Federative Republic of Brazil.

Brigadier (Rtd) Ambrose Mutinhiri as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Russian Federation.

Bright Kupemba as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Islamic Republic of Iran. [1]

Events

